Nosferatu Rises with Mezco Toyz Latest Living Dead Dolls Collection

The horror of Nosferatu comes to life once again as Mezco Toyz debuts their latest Living Dead Dolls figure based on the 1922 film

The Nosferatu doll stands 10 inches tall, featuring 5 points of articulation and detailed horror styling.

This creepy collectible includes a frock coat and removable hat, reflecting Count Orlok's iconic look.

Pre-orders are live for the Nosferatu doll, priced at $52, with a release date set for September 2025.

Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror (1922) is one of the earliest and most influential vampire films. Directed by F.W. Murnau, this film has a very unique and interesting backstory as it was originally an unauthorized adaptation of Bram Stoker's Dracula. However, other names were used, with Count Dracula becoming Count Orlok, a ghoulish, rat-like humanoid creature. His design was a highlighted apparel of vampires before mainstream media added some more likable features to them. Orlock has elongated fingers, a hunched posture, sharp rat-like teeth, and sunken eyes. The film was supposed to be destroyed due to legal issues, but some copies have already been released, and since then, it has been a cult classic silent horror film.

Nosferatu is now back and joining the Mezco Toy Living Dead Dolls collection with a creepy 10" doll with 5 points of articulation. This ghastly creature is looking for a new home and is based on his 1922 appearance, unlike his 2024 debut, who gained a stylish mustache. This all-new redesigned Living Dead Doll will come with a frock coat and a removable hat and will get his own window box. Pre-orders are already live for the LDD Nosferatu Count Orlock for $52, and he is set for a September 2025 release.

Mezco Toyz Presents – Living Dead Dolls Nosferatu (1922)

"The silent cinematic horror masterpiece, Nosferatu, once again plagues the Living Dead Dolls Presents collection! From the monochromatic, haunted corridors of his Transylvanian castle, Count Orlok rises again as an ALL-NEW, redesigned Living Dead Doll! Outfitted in his signature frock coat and removable hat, all of Nosferatu's ghastly features are on display with an all-new head sculpt – from his gaunt, pale face to his piercing, sunken eyes."

"The harbinger of dread features elongated limbs with unnervingly skeletal hands, perfect for posing. LDD Presents Nosferatu (1922) stands 10 inches tall and features 5 points of articulation. He is packaged in a window box, perfect for display. *This product is intended for collectors ages 15 and up and is not suitable for children. The product may contain small parts that can be a choking hazard as well as sharp points that can cause injury."

