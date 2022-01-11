Numskull Announces Back to the Future CosCups Are on the Way

More CosCups are on the way as Numskull reveals the newest franchise to join the line with Back to the Future. Hydrate and enjoy your favorite beverage in style with these impressive designer cups that are loaded with character. Each CosCup features a ceramic sculpt with a molded silicone grip that really helps any hot and cold situation. Back to the Future main characters Doc Brown and Marty McFly are ready to be part of your drinking routine with designs straight from the first film. Doc Brown is in his white coat, while Marty McFly wears his puffy vest with demin jacket and signature checkered shirt. Set to release in April 2022, both Back to the Future CosCups are priced at $21.99, and they can be found here along with other CosCups.

"All this toing and froing to the future is thirsty work, so you're going to need the latest Back to the Future cosplaying cups 'CosCups' to stay hydrated! Numskull has recently launched 'CosCups', cosplaying cups, to its portfolio celebrating popular movie, TV, and video game characters. The Back to the Future range which already includes TUBBZ, Lamps, and Power Idolz is growing with CosCups being the latest product to join this quirky range of collectibles. It is the skillful detail of the design that makes CosCups so special. Their heads feature at the top of the cup and the silicone sleeve pays tribute to their iconic clothing and props!"

"You can see Marty is in his signature check shirt, denim jacket, and puffa vest, he has his skateboard in one hand and his video camera in the other. Meanwhile, Doc is in his white professor coat, complete with a tool belt and clipboard in his pocket, he is holding his remote-control device, who knows where they could be heading next!? Back to the Future CosCups are for both hot and cold drinks (definitely a Pepsi Perfect!) fans will love the latest incarnation of their favorite movie characters – so make space in the cupboard immediately!"

Official Back to the Future merchandise.

Designed and engineered by Numskull Designs.

Ensures your beverage stays at the right temperature.

Made from high-quality ceramic with molded silicone grip.

Capacity: 400ml / 14oz.