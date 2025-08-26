Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, The Black Series | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

Obi-Wan Kenobi Returns with New Star Wars: The Black Series Figure

Return to a galaxy far, far away with Hasbro as they unveil some brand new Star Wars collectibles are arriving Fall 2026

The Force is strong with Hasbro as they finally dish out some excellent figures for the 20th anniversary of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker received a truly remarkable Star Wars: The Black Series exclusive for San Diego Comic Con 2025. Well, those figures will also be getting single releases, but in the usual Black Series packaging rather than an anniversary box. Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi is nicely sculpted with a fully remastered 6" figure as he dons his signature look from Revenge of the Sith.

Unlike the SDCC exclusive box set, none of those extra accessories are being included and he will only feature his blue lightsaber. If you missed that convention exclusive set then these figures are perfect and are priced at only $24.99. Pre-orders are already live at most online retailers including Hasbro Pulse with a Fall 2025 release date. Be on the lookout for the Revenge of the Sith Anakin Skywalker as well to recreate the Battle of Heroes.

Star Wars: The Black Series – Obi-Wan Kenobi (Revenge of the Sith)

"Obi-Wan is forced to battle his friend Anakin Skywalker in a devastating Lightsaber™ duel after Anakin turns to the dark side. STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES includes 6-inch action figures, vehicles, and roleplay items from the 40-plus-year legacy of the STAR WARS Galaxy, letting fans create galactic scenes with a faithfulness to STAR WARS comic books, movies, series, and more."

"This STAR WARS Hasbro action figure is detailed to look like Obi-Wan Kenobi from REVENGE OF THE SITH. The action figure features a poseable head, arms, and legs so fans can create dynamic poses for display. Comes with his signature Lightsaber™. With exquisite features and decoration, THE BLACK SERIES embodies the quality and realism that STAR WARS devotees love (additional products each sold separately, subject to availability)."

