Okami Shiranui Goes Deluxe with New Nendoroid from Good Smile

Max Factory and Good Smile Company dive into the past with their newest Nendoroid figure from the hit video game Okami. Traveling back 100 years, Amaterasu's form is revealed with the debut of Shiranui in her purest and most powerful form. To give collectors a true video game accurate collectible, the team was supervised by the character's designer, Kenichiro Yoshimura. It is not often a company reaches out and collabs with the original designer, so this Okami figure is a real treat. The figure is loaded with awesome detail, swappable parts, and power effects to allow fans to cycle through her various move sets.

This deluxe version of Okami's Shiranui comes with three swappable head sculpts showing off a standard, howling, and open mouth design. For power effects, fans will get Shiranui's Celestial Envoy Ishaku, Reflector Solar Flare, and Glaive Thunder Edge. Okami fans are getting a great figure here with a design and figure that will stand out in their Okami collection. Pried at $87.99, the deluxe Shiranui is set to release in August 2022, with pre-orders already live here. Pre-orders will only stay open until October 6, 2021, so get your orders in before it is too late.

"Isn't that you… From 100 years ago, Ammy!?" From the popular adventure game "Okami" comes a DX Nendoroid of Amaterasu's form from 100 years ago, Shiranui! The Nendoroid has been carefully created under the supervision of character designer Kenichiro Yoshimura. Both a gallant standard expression face part and a charming open-mouthed expression face part are included. Optional parts include Shiranui's Celestial Envoy Ishaku and the Reflector Solar Flare used in the battle against Lechku & Nechku. The DX Nendoroid also comes with the Glaive Thunder Edge, the Tundra Beads Rosary and a howling face part, allowing you to create even more poses and situations. Be sure to add Shiranui to your collection!