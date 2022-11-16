Operation Monsterforce Awakens from BBTS and Fresh Monkey Fiction

It is time to start on the ground floor of a brand new line of 1/12 scale action figures with Operation Monsterforce. These figures come to us from the minds of Big Bad Toys Store and Fresh Monkey Fiction. These figures are part of an all-new and original storyline featuring heroes and villains from the supernatural realm. With the rise of an ultimate new supernatural power, a new set of heroes arise as the military enlists new monster inspired heroes. This line consists of plenty of big bads and soldiers to fight this supernatural war. Each figure is 1/12 scale and is priced at $36.99 and is set to release in Q4 2023. This seems like a very impressive line up of figures and will be a perfect series to start collecting if you love horror and the world of monsters. All things Operation Monsterforce can be found right here from the story, figures, and plenty of pre-orders to go around.

Supernatural War Comes Home with Operation Monsterforce

"The Forgotten King has returned. Once a sorcerer pharaoh whose reign was so vile his name was erased from Egyptian history, the Forgotten King pursues a sinister agenda, gathering mystical artifacts from around the world for some unknown purpose. Every soldier sent to stop him is killed and re-animated into an undead zombie that is under the Forgotten King's command."

"Worried the Forgotten King's rein of terror will not be able to be stopped the military enlists the help of monster hunter Declan Van Helsing. Seeing no other option, Declan goes against the Van Helsing family's wishes and opens Tomb 13, freeing the worlds more powerful vampire…Count Dracula. His rationale – it may take a monster to bring down a monster. And so, Operation: Monster Force is formed! Under Dracula's direction, a unique vampire strike unit is created called "Delta Red," whose undead condition makes them immune to the Forgotten King's powers."

"It's a race against time for Dracula and Van Helsing to discover the Forgotten King's hidden lair and destroy him before his mysterious plan reaches completion. BigBadWorksop and Fresh Monkey Fiction proudly present Operation: Monster Force exclusively available at BigBadToyStore. Each 1:12th scale Operation: Monster Force action figure includes over 20 points-of-articulation and includes accessories such as: alternate portraits, interchangeable hands, plus an Operation: Monster Force gravestone base for easy posing and display!"