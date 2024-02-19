Posted in: Collectibles, threezerostore | Tagged: Threezero, transformers

Optimus Prime Goes Vintage with threezero's MDLX Transformers Line

Autobots and Deceptions are rolling out once again as threezero debuts their latest Transformers MDLX die-cast figures

Article Summary Threezero celebrates 40 years of Transformers with a vintage Optimus Prime MDLX figure.

The 7" die-cast figure boasts 48 points of articulation and cell-shaded deco for authenticity.

Accessories include Ion Blaster, Energon Axe, Matrix of Leadership, and six pairs of hands.

Optimus Prime Vintage Animation Edition is set to roll out in Q1 of 2024.

Optimus Prime serves as a beacon of hope in the world of Transformers and is an inspiration for his fellow Autobots. He leads them against their ongoing struggle against the tyrannical leader of the Decepticons, known as Megatron. After fleeing from their home planet, Cybertron, they arrive on Earth with and now serve as protectors of the planet from Megatron and his army. Threezero is paying homage to the iconic The Transformers cartoon series of the 80s 0for the franchises 40th Anniversary. Optimus Prime is now getting a MDLX Vintage Animation Edition figure that comes in at 7" tall and 48 points of articulation.

Inspired by his appearance in the cartoons, threezero has faithfully captured this Autobot Leader in all his glory. Featuring a die-cast metal frame, Optimus Prime is packed with some impressive cel-shaded deco just like the cartoon. As for accessory's, vintage animation Optimus will feature six pairs of hands, his signature Ion Blaster, Energon Axe, and the Autobot Matrix of Leadership. The Deception will not know what hot them with this release that is set for a Q1 2024 release. Pre-orders and price are unknown at this time, but his page on threezero is already up.

Transformers Optimus Prime (Vintage Animation Edition)

"This year marks the 40th Anniversary of the beloved 1984's The Transformers original toy line and animated series! Join the celebration with threezero's latest collectible figure – Transformers MDLX Optimus Prime (Vintage Animation Edition). This figure is threezero's redesigned version of the classic Transformers cast of characters, featuring incredible detailing and an all-new vintage animation inspired color scheme with new decals."

"MDLX Optimus Prime (Vintage Animation Edition) is approximately 7" (17.8 cm) tall, with approximately 48 points of articulation and a die-cast metal frame. Accessories include one Ion Blaster, one Energon Axe, one Autobot Matrix of Leadership, and six pairs of interchangeable hands. MDLX is a series of articulated figures capturing the spirit of threezero's renown DLX series at a smaller scale with a similar high-range of articulation and enhanced durability, all at a groundbreaking affordable price."

ACCESSORIES

One (1) pc of Laser Blaster

One (1) pc of Energon Axe

One (1) pc of Autobot Matrix of Leadership

Six (6) pairs of interchangeable hands: two (2) pairs of posed hands, one (1) pair of fists, one (1) pair of hands for holding Energon Axe, one (1) pair of hands for holding Laser Blaster, and one (1) pair of hands for holding Creation Matrix

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!