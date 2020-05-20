Overwatch Solider 76 is Reporting for Duty with Good Smile Company

It is that time of the year for the Overwatch Anniversary event. This brings back all events, costumes, stickers, and season specific items from years past. No better way to celebrate the Overwatch Anniversary event than with some new collectibles. This time Good Smile Company is calling a soldier back into action with their new Soldier 76 figma. Soldier 76 is highly detailed and posable with the use of flexible joints. He will come ready for battle with multiple accessories like his Heavy Pulse Rifle, Helix Rockets, muzzle flash, and Tactical Visor. These will all allow a wide variety of poses collectors can recreate from Overwatch including his Ultimate Move. This will be one figure that fans will want to add to their gaming set up to help level up their game.

Soldier 76 is packed with detail and is a great watch to help kick off the Overwatch Anniversary event. His flexible joints and attachments make him the ultimate figure for any dedicated fans collection. The Overwatch Soldier 76 figma from Good Smile Company will be priced at roughly $92. The figure is expected to report for duty February 2021 and pre-orders are already live and can be found here. I hope we can see more Overwatch characters get the figma treatment from Good Smile Company. It would be nice to see Mercy, McGree, and Pharah come to life in the future. What characters do you think deserve to come next?

"Soldier: 76 reporting for duty." From the globally popular multiplayer first-person shooter Overwatch® comes a figma of Soldier: 76!

The smooth yet posable figma joints allow you to act out a variety of different scenes.

A flexible plastic is used in specific areas, allowing proportions to be kept without compromising posability.

Optional parts include his Heavy Pulse Rifle, a muzzle flash effect part and his Helix Rockets.

A Tactical Visor effect part that can be attached to his head to display him using his Ultimate Ability is included as well.

Also included is an articulated figma stand to facilitate various exciting poses.