P.C. Popple Pops at SDCC with New The Loyal Subjects Exclusive

The Loyal Subjects has revealed their San Diego Comic Con 2025 exclusives as they give collectors a blast from the past

The 11” plush features the iconic Popple flip-to-ball action, updated with vibrant colors and a Con patch.

P.C. Popple channels classic 80s nostalgia, making it a must-have for Popples and retro toy collectors alike.

Find the exclusive P.C. Popple at The Loyal Subjects SDCC Booth #2544 or via limited online pre-orders.

P.C. Popple is short for "Pretty Cool" Popple, which was a standout character in the Popples universe. The Popples were a line of collectible plush toys that had their very own animated shows back in the 1980s. They were cuddly creatures that could fold into themselves like balls, and each had a unique personality, similar to Carebears and other plush groups around that time. P.C. was the confident, sporty leader of the original crew and was easily the most recognizable in the group. In the animated series, P.C. often took charge of wild situations, attempting to keep his fellow Popples out of trouble, but now he is getting into his own trouble at San Diego Comic Con 2025.

That is right, The Loyal Subjects is keeping up with their 80s takeover as P.C. Popples is getting his very own convention exclusive release. Standing at 11" tall, this limited edition exclusive features the iconic plush-to-ball design. Popple will have a bright and more colorful look for this convention release with a blue body, neon yellow belly, and a Con Exclusive patch on his foot. P.C. Popples will surely be sought after by collectors at SDCC and will be found at The Loyal Subjects Booth #2544 from July 24-27, as well as some exclusive items getting online pre-orders.

The Loyal Subjects P.C. Popple (Limited Edition Exclusive)

"They're back—and more huggable than ever! The lovable, nostalgic Popples return in a big way with this 11" P.C Popple plush that's full of personality, color, and retro flair. Inspired by the classic 80s brand, this Limited Edition Popple, one of the most beloved members of the Popples crew, P.C.—short for "Pretty Cool" features bright, bold colors, sparkling textured hearts on the feet, and its signature ability to "pop" inside out and back again!"

"With a quick flip, it converts from a cuddly character into a soft, fuzzy ball—just like you remember! Crafted with premium plush fabrics and a vibrant palette of electric blue, neon yellow, and cotton candy pink, this large plush is as soft and snuggly as it is nostalgic. And yes—P.C. really pops! Flip the plush inside out to transform it into a fuzzy ball, then pop it back for hugs, display, or imaginative play."

