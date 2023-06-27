Posted in: Beast Kingdom, Collectibles | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, The Flash

Beast Kingdom Reveals New The Flash Batman Suit Arsenal Collection

Step into the closet of Batman with Beast Kingdom as they bring some of the Dark Knight iconic suits to life right from the big screen

The Flash is not doing so well in movie theaters, which is sad as the movie with a fun and unquiet DC Comics flick. It was nice to see the multiverse explored with the DC Universe and we even saw a classic Batman return. Tim Burton's Batman has returned, and Beast Kingdom is bringing his batsuit collection to life. Step into the closet of Bruce Wayne with this special The Flash Mini Egg Attack set that captures some fun Easter Eggs from the film. While we never saw the Bat in any of these suits, but it is nice to know that he did at some point in his career. These suits consist of the DC Comics Blue & Grey, Classic, Modern, Arctic, Caped Crusader, and impressive Gotham Guardian. Each Mini suit stands 3" tall, and it'll bring Batman's armory right to your home or office. The Flash fans can snag up the whole Armory for $83.99 right here with each coming individually wrapped and set for a 2024 release.

The Beast Kingdom Batsuit Collection Has Arrived

"I'm Batman! In what is destined to be DC's mightiest superhero movie, 'The Flash' is zooming onto a screen near you, accompanied by a team of legendary heroes to take you on an epic journey. This time, the Flash joins forces with Batman to save the world from both old and new enemies! Beast Kingdom's classic 3-inch Mini Egg Attack (MEA) figurine series focuses on one of the most talked-about Easter eggs in the movie."

"The iconic Michael Keaton Batman makes a triumphant return, along with his armory, which includes a collection of Batman suits. Some of these suits haven't been seen since 1989's 'Batman' and 1992's 'Batman Returns,' while others are fresh from the pages of the comic books. The new armored suit featured in the film draws inspiration from all the previous iterations."

"The Beast Kingdom collection consists of six Batman Suit MEA collectibles, ready to be added to your very own armory. Ensure you complete the full set of "The Flash Series Batman Arsenal" to have a chance of grabbing a limited edition hidden suit. Collect all the suits in the series and make Alfred himself proud. These exclusive figurines are only available from an official Beast Kingdom outlet."

