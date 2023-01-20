Toy Story 2's Al Mcwhiggin Comes to Life with Beast Kingdom's DAH The villain of Toy Story 2 is coming to life with Beast Kingdom as we revisit Al’s Toy Barn as the Chicken Man is back and wants your money

Beast Kingdom has easily delivered one of the best figures of 2023 as we revisit the Toy Story franchise once more. Releasing as part of their Dynamic 8ction Heroes line is a new figure and no it's not Buzz, Woody, Rex, or Bo Peep, but Al Mcwhiggin! That is right, Al, the villain from Toy Story 2 and owner of Al's Toy Barn, is back and ready to snatch up the Woody's Round-Up Gang once again. This figure is incredible, standing at 7" tall, and featuring 16 points of articulation and a variety of swappable parts. Al's outfit will be real fabric and is featured with a body-accurate design, bringing his Toy Story 2 appearance right to life.

Beast Kingdom went all out with this release, as he comes with two swappable face sculpts as well as five different hands. To make things better, Al Mcwhiggin will come with miniature versions of Woody, Jessie, Bullseye, and The Prospect (mint on card, of course). Beast Kingdom even gave Al his Al's Toy Barn commercial Chicken Suit, which is an absolutely necessary accessory. If you own some of the other Toy Story DAH figures from Beast Kingdom with Andy and Sid, then this is a necessary figure for your collection. Pre-orders for the Chicken Man are live right here for $99.99, and he is set for a November 2023 release.

Al's Toy Barn is Open for Business with Beast Kingdom

"Remember that evil toy dealer 'Al Mcwhiggin' from the animated classic 'Toy Story 2'? For some he has been remembered as the ultimate mean collector, determined to buy and sell toys for a profit! Should he be around such wonderful creations? We think not! So grab your toys, protect them and get ready for a collectable itself that needs little introduction! Beast Kingdom's 'Entertainment Experience Brand' is taking collectors back to Toy Story 2, in preparation to 'collect' the most famous toy collector, with the release of the DAH-074 Toy Story 2 Al Mcwhiggin!"

"The 'Dynamic 8ction Heroes' line of articulable figurines gives fans the opportunity the ability to pose the collectables as they wish. In this release the figurine includes sixteen points of articulation across the body and is adorned with the classic Al outfit of red short-sleeved shirt and trousers made of real fabric. The thin framed and evil looking eyes as well as the infamous large and short framed body is recreated in full accuracy. In the set fans can look out for the rooster costume from Al's warehouse, which is fully wearable. Included are also a mini Woody, Bullseye, Jessie, and Stinky Pete in a box, who Al is preparing to sell to a Japanese museum. Can you stop the evil Al's plans? Collect the set and get ready to try!"

"DAH-074 Toy Story 2 Al's Toy Warehouse Al Included Accessories:

Al Mcwhiggin DAH design, with 16 points of articulation

Two (2) types of replaceable face sculpts (Regular, smiling)

Five (5) pairs of interchangeable hands (Fist, open, object holding, ok sign, praising)

Accessories: A pair of glasses, a watch, mini Woody, mini Jessie, mini Bullseye all made of (PVC material), mini Stinky Pete in a box (paper)

Clothes made of real fabric: shirts, trousers

Al's rooster suit (PVC material)