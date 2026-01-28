Posted in: Collectibles, MAFEX | Tagged: Batman, mafex

Return to Gotham as The Batman is Back with New MAFEX Reissue

If you missed the first release, here is a second chance as new MAFEX reissues are on the way including The Batman MAFEX

Article Summary The Batman 2022 MAFEX action figure is getting a highly anticipated reissue for collectors and fans.

Features screen-accurate sculpting, wired fabric cape, and a remarkable likeness of Robert Pattinson.

Includes a wide range of accessories: multiple heads, chest plates, cowl, batarang, grapple guns, and flare.

Available now for pre-order at $99.99, with a scheduled release in February 2026. Don't miss out!

A nice selection of MAFEX reissues is on the way, including one that will take collectors back to Gotham City. The Batman (2022), directed by Matt Reeves and starring Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne, is a widely popular version of the live-action Caped Crusader. Unlike many previous iterations, this new version focused on Batman's early career as a detective, emphasizing his investigative skills, crime-solving techniques, and psychological tension. Both Fans and critics appreciated the film's more grounded, noir-inspired approach, and fans are already ready to see what is in store for The Batman: Part II. To get fans prepared for its release, The Dark Knight is back with a MAFEX reissue that collectors will surely not want to miss this time around.

Coming in at 6.3" tall, the figure is faithfully sculpted to his on-screen appearance and will have a wired fabric cape. As for accessories, Medicom went all out with this release, including two Bruce Wayne sculpts that capture Pattinson's likeness, as well as two cowl sculpts. The fun does not stop there either, as he will come with a variety of head sculpts, two alternate chest plates, a separate cowl, grapple guns, and a flare. Bring down Gotham with this impressive release, now available for pre-order at $99.99 with a February 2026 release.

The Batman MAFEX No.188 Batman Action Figure (Reissue)

"Batman once again joins the MAFEX line, this time from the hit film The Batman. This Batman figure features the premium articulation and detailed accessories you have come to know from MAFEX and features a fabric cape for a more life-like design."

Product Features

6.3 (16cm)

1/12 Scale

Made of plastic and fabric

Based on the movie, The Batman

Highly detailed

Fully articulated

Real fabric cape

Box Contents

Batman figure

3 Alternate head sculpts

Alternate hands

Cowl

Alternate chest plate

Batarang

Grappling hook

Grappling hook in holster

Holster without grappling hook

Flare

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!