McFarlane Toys Unveils Scorpion (Mortal Kombat) Frostbite Edition

Scorpion is back with a brand new Mortal Kombat figure from McFarlane Toys with their exclusive Frostbite Edition Gold Label

Features translucent cyan deco and ultra articulation with 22 moving parts for dynamic posing.

Includes 3 Frostbite weapons, base, numbered art card, and limited to just 3,850 pieces worldwide.

Pre-orders are live for $29.99 with a targeted November 2025 release on the McFarlane Toys Store.

McFarlane Toys is back with a new Mortal Kombat exclusive figure as they debut their latest Frostbite Edition Gold Label release. Scorpion, real name Hanzo Hasashi, is one of the most iconic characters in the Mortal Kombat franchise. He was once a noble ninja of the Shirai Ryu clan, but was murdered along with his family and clan by the Lin Kuei assassin Sub-Zero, or so he believed. He would then be resurrected as a hellfire-wielding specter, becoming a vengeful antihero, known for his flaming skull, deadly chain spear, and signature catchphrase: "Get over here!"

McFarlane now brings the temperature down for this fighter with this limited edition 3,850-piece figure. In Mortal Kombat 11, the game features both past and present versions of him: the vengeful specter and a redeemed, human Hanzo who seeks peace. This Gold Label variant captures his suited look with a new frostbite translucent cyan deco. He will come with two swords with sheaths and his infamous Kunai. This figure would look great displayed with a Sub-Zero figure, and pre-orders are already live on the McFarlane Toys Store for $29.99 with a November 2025 release date.

Scorpion (Mortal Kombat) Frostbite Edition Gold Label

"A leader in the iconic faces for the Mortal Kombat franchise, "Scorpion" is the alias of Hanzo Hasashi, formerly one of the finest warriors of the Shirai Ryu, a Japanese ninja clan. After he was killed by Sub-Zero, a member of a rival clan of Chinese assassins known as the Lin Kuei, Scorpion became a hell spawned revenant residing in hell (later the Netherrealm) and seeking vengeance against those responsible for the destruction of his clan and the death of his family, including his wife and his son. Although essentially neutral in allegiance, Scorpion will join forces with anyone who can assist his plans of revenge."

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing.

Includes 3 Frostbite weapons, base and art card stand.

Includes numbered Certificate of Authenticity art card.

Features "FROSTBITE" translucent cyan deco.

