Batman Returns 1/6 Batmissile Vehicle Has Been Cancelled by Hot Toys

Hot Toys has unveiled that Batman collectors will not be stocking their caves with the Batmissle 1/6 vehicle as it has been cancelled

This sleek vehicle was set to debut in November 2024 but won't roll into any Batcaves now.

Challenges like material shortage or interest levels could have halted the production.

Fans can still add the Tumbler, Bat-Pod, and 1989 Batmobile to their Hot Toys collections.

The Batmissile is a sleek and tactical transformation from the Batmobile that was featured in Tim Burton's1992 sequel Batman Returns. In the film, Batman finds himself trapped by The Penguin's forces, and when the Batmobile is damaged, he activates the Batmissile mode. This sheds the car's outer armor, leaving only the narrow central cockpit, which can speed through the street of Gotham in style. Hot Toys announced that they would be crafting the Batman Returns Batmissile in November 2024; however, it looks like the Penguin has gotten ahead of this release. As of today, the 1/6 scale Batmissile has now been canceled by the company due to unforeseen market factors.

Any number of factors could have led to this Batman vehicle not going into production, possibly not enough materials to craft or not enough interest. It has been quite some time since we have seen Hot Toys actually cancel a 1/6 scale release before, so it is sad to see that the Batmissile will not be entering any fan's Batcaves in the future. In the meantime, Batman fans can still snag up or join the waitlist for other Hot Toys 1/6 Bat-Vehicles with the Tumbler, Bat-Pod, and the Batman 1989 Batmobile.

The Batman Returns Batmissile Hits A Wall from Hot Toys

"Due to unforeseen market factors, we have had to cancel the following project:

MMS780 Batman Returns – 1/6th Scale Batmissile Collectible Vehicle

"Hot Toys has made every effort to respond to the market, and we sincerely understand how disappointing this news may be. We share in your frustration regarding this unavoidable situation. Please accept our heartfelt apologies for any inconvenience this may cause. We are truly grateful for your continued support and appreciate your understanding during this time. If you have any questions or concerns regarding this matter, please do not hesitate to reach out to us."

