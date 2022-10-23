PCS Collectibles Debuts New Mortal Kombat Noob Saibot Statue

Noob Saibot is a deadly assassin who was once known as Bi-Han and was part of the original Mortal Kombat game. Bi-Han had the mantle of Sub-Zero before the title, and the mantle was passed down to his younger brother Kuai Liang. Noob Saibot has been in the Mortal Kombat franchise since MK2 as a secret character as well as a playable fighter in Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3. It was not until Noob's role in Mortal Kombat: Deception that we learned that Bi-Han was the man behind the mask, and now Premium Collectible Studios brings him to life with their latest statue. Coming in at 22" tall and 15" wide, Noob and Smoke are displayed together as the darkness around them. High amounts of detail are crafted here, bringing these deadly fighters right from the screen. Mortal Kombat fans will have to dish out plenty of coins for this, as it comes in at $855. Pre-orders are live right here as well as payment plans with the statue set to drop in July 2023.

Noob Saibot is Ready to Dish Out His Fatality

"Sideshow and Premium Collectibles Studio present the Noob Saibot 1:4 Scale Statue, bringing pure evil to your Mortal Kombat collection. The fully sculpted Noob Saibot statue measures 22" high and 15" wide as this armored wraith harnesses the powers of darkness against his enemies. Kneeling on the scorched ground, Noob Saibot is framed by the tortured, transient cyborg known as Smoke. Together these two Mortal Kombat antagonists form a deadly scythe, shuriken, and smoke-wielding assassin team."

"Inspired by the appearances of Noob Saibot and Smoke in Mortal Kombat, this statue is perfect for fans of the popular fantasy fighting game series. Collect alongside more video game collectibles by Premium Collectibles Studio to create your ultimate gaming display. Embrace the shadows when you take home the Noob Saibot 1:4 Scale Statue by Premium Collectibles Studio today!"