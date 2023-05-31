PCS Debuts Marvel's Midnight Suns 1:3 Scale Statue with Blade PCS is back with a new 1:3 scale statue as fans enter the world of Marvel’s Midnight Suns with a brand new game inspired statue

PCS is back with a new statue inspired by a popular Marvel real time strategy video game. Darkness rises, and some of your favorite superheroes band together with Marvel's Midnight Suns. Coming to life from that video game, the daywalker known as Blade is back in, ready to take on any vampire in his way. Standing at a whopping 29 inches tall, PCS debuts their latest Marvel Museum Statue capturing Blade's signature look from Marvel's Midnight Suns. He is depicted in his black and red jacket with some nicely detailed textured elements showing off some leather. Blade is also showcased with some signature comic book elements with his red sunglasses, vampire stakes, glaive, and even his sword, to help him take on these minions of the dark. Midnight Suns fans will be able to bring this beauty home in April 2024 for a whopping $1180. Pre-orders are already live right here, and be sure to check out more recently announced PCS statues like TMNT's Shredder here.

Fight the Dark and Stand in the Light with PCS and Blade

"Let's Do This!" Premium Collectibles Studio presents the Blade 1:3 Museum Statue, an exciting new take on the fan-favorite character from the popular video game, Marvel's Midnight Suns. This 1:3 scale statue stands 29" tall, posed in a classic museum style atop a detailed pedestal base. Around the base are four sculpted reliefs, depicting exciting scenes from the popular tactical RPG. The base is painted in rich sanguine tones appropriate for the Midnight Suns' resident dhampir warrior/book club host."

"Blade's iconic look is recreated in beautiful detail on this fully sculpted statue. His black and red jacket is modeled with realistic leather textures and is complemented by the metallic sheen of his body armor and hardware. The highly polished silver appearance of his glaive, stakes and sword adds a contrast to his dark uniform. PCS offers two unique portraits for this statue. The first features an angry expression with gritted teeth and Blade's signature sunglasses. The other shows Blade as he appears at home in the Abbey, with a more determined expression and no sunglasses."

