PCS Unveils New Street Fighter Statue Set with Zangief and Gen

PCS is hitting the streets once again as they unveil their latest set of Street Fighter statues with a double dose with Zangief and Gen

Article Summary PCS releases new Street Fighter statues featuring Zangief and Gen with intricate detail.

Imposing 9.5” tall Zangief and 6” tall Gen showcase their unique fighting styles.

These finely crafted 1:10 scale collectibles are priced at $250, with a release in December 2024.

Pre-orders available now through Sideshow Collectibles for the exclusive statue set.

Zangief and Gen are two iconic characters from the legendary fighting world of Capcom's Street Fighter franchise. They each bring their own unique fighting styles to the competition, and now PCS wants fans to bring them home. Zangief, aka the Red Cyclone, is a legendary Russian wrestler who can crush a man's head between his thighs like a sparrow's egg. Zangief is a force to be reckoned with in the ring and PCS has captured his imposing physique nicely with a new set of 1:10 statues. Standing at 9.5" tall, this wrestler is ready to destroy and competitor in your Street Fighter collection with grace and power.

Gen is an elusive and mysterious martial arts master who has mastered both Crane and Mantis fighting techniques. He is a formidable opponent in any situation he finds himself and PCS has faithfully brought him to life right off the screen and at 6" tall. Street Fighter fans will be getting two nicely sculpted fighters that are packed with detail and color. Whether you want a solo fighter display or a tag-team match, then this PCS statue set is for you. Fans can find this set for $250, it is expected to be released in December 2024, and pre-orders are live right on Sideshow Collectibles.

Street Fighter Zangief & Gen 1:10 Collectible Statue Set

"This set of two 1:10 scale Street Fighter collectible statues is the latest entry in the PCS Street Jam line based on the iconic Udon poster showcasing a selection of fan-favorite characters from the Street Fighter franchise. Zangief and Gen are as dissimilar in appearance as they are in demeanor. Zangief is a towering wrestler who values strength over all else and showcases his formidable talents in the wrestling ring for all to see. Gen on the other hand, is small in stature and, despite his sordid past, now seeks to lead a life of honor challenging only foes he deems honorable as well."

"Both figures in this set are fully sculpted – each depicted in a pose representative of their personalities. Zangief flexes his massive muscles, his face contorted from the effort to show off every bit of his impressively sculpted physique. Gen stands poised in a martial arts stance, his back foot planted firmly with hands ready to strike. Every element of his traditional garb and wizened portrait are recreated here in amazing detail."

