Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

Peacemaker and Crew Are Joining McFarlane Toys DC Super Powers

McFarlane Toys is keeping the retro inspired DC Super Powers line alive with some new and iconic DC Comics members

It has only been a few years now since the DC Comics anti-hero, Peacemaker, stepped further into the spotlight. This deadly DC Comics bad boy made his comic book debut back in 1966 with Fightin' 5 #40. This government operative and vigilante will achieve peace no matter the cost and has joined the Suicide Squad. It was James Gunn who put Peacemaker front and center with his 2021 film The Suicide Squad and then again in the popular spin-off show on HBO Max. John Cena took up the role of the deadly hero, with other uncommon DC Comics characters like Judo Master and Vigilante joining in on the adventure. McFarlane Toys has unveiled that Peacemaker and the crew are getting introduced into the DC Comics Super Power Retro line. Releasing as a 3-Pack, Vigilante, Judo Master, and Peacemaker are featured in their classic comic book outfit with slick packaging. Fans will be able to find this set right here for $29.99 with an October 2023 release.

McFarlane Toys Welcomes Peacemaker to DC Super Powers

"PEACEMAKER Real name: CHRISTOPHER SMITH When diplomacy isn't enough, PEACEMAKER loves peace so much he is willing to fight for it – violently, if necessary. VIGILANTE Real name: ADRIAN CHASE A master of all forms of unarmed combat, VIGILANTE is also an expert in the use of firearms and knives. He is in superb physical shape and, combined with his superior skills in the martial arts, is a formidable opponent in almost any situation. JUDO MASTER Real name: RIP JAGGER Skilled in all forms of judo, jujitsu and other martial arts, JUDOMASTER is an accomplished hand-to-hand combatant. He is also an above-average boxer and combines both disciplines to good effect."

Continuing the legacy of the beloved DC SUPER POWERS line comes a brand new batch of your favorite heroes and villains.

Classic 4.5" scale DC SUPER POWERS figures with articulation.

PEACEMAKER/ VIGILANTE/ JUDO MASTER are showcased in DC SUPER POWERS themed blister card packaging.

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS DC SUPER POWERS figures and vehicles.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!