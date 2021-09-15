Peacemaker Wants To Serve Up Justice with Beast Kingdom

Coming out of the glorious film The Suicide Squad, Peacemaker is ready for his closer up with a brand new collection. Beast Kingdom has revealed their newest Dynamic 8ction Heroes giving collectors a highly detailed and articulation figure. Standing 8" tall, John Cena is back as the one, and the only Peacemaker who comes with a fabric outfit as well as two head sculpts with a helmet that can be removed. The Suicide Squad member also features a sword, axe, and a variety of swappable hands that will all work well when displayed on his base. Beast Kingdom created a truly incredible figure here, and it will be a must-have Peacemaker collectible to have, especially with his HBO Max series coming soon. Price, release date, and pre-orders are not live yet, but fans will be able to find Dynamic 8ction Heroes Peacemaker here.

"Oh no, It's Peacemaker!! Peacemaker, a no-nonsense, action-ready superhero that puts liberty and justice above anything else, is ready to burst onto your screens and onto your desks for the first time! One of DCs more vibrant characters, Peacemaker, takes no prisoners with his over-the-top muscles! The DAH series of realistic action figures under Beast Kingdom's 'Entertainment Experience Brand' presents the latest muscle-bound hero; Peacemaker from The Suicide Squad's latest movie outing. Based on the version played by the ex-wrestler turned movie star John Cena, Peacemaker's first movie outing is one of muscle and brawn."

"The real fabric used for the figure showcases Cena's incredibly large physique as though he is ripping through his shirt! Peacemakers signature, electroplated helmet is on full, replaceable display for fans to attach as they see fit. Two head sculpts also give Cena's character a regular and an embarrassed look to change to. Accessories used by Peacemaker are also in full force, with a battle-axe and long-sword ready to take down any and all enemies! A character full of black humor and crazy stories, the Peacemaker DAH-036 is one set for fans of the titular DC superhero to enjoy!"