Pennywise the Clown Joins Mezco Toyz Living Dead Doll Collection

It looks like Mezco Toyz is returning to Derry once again as they announce their newest IT Living Dead Doll figure. Pennywise, the Dancing Clown is back and terrifyingly stands 10" tall, features 5 points of articulation, as well as a fabric outfit. This modern version of the dimension demon features his orange hair, creepy small, piercing eyes, and is beautifully sculpted in doll format. The Living Dead Doll collection is quite terrifying and adding Pennywise to the line-up only enhances any collector's creepy doll collection. Whether you love Pennywise or just need a new LDD for your collection, this doll will definitely keep you on your toes. Priced at $50 in Pennywise the Dancing Clown can be purchased from Mezco Toyz right here and now. Be sure to check out some of the other spooky dolls offered for the line Silent Hill, Harley Quinn, and much more.

"Based on the blockbuster Warner Bros. film 'IT', Pennywise the Dancing Clown emerges from the sewers of Derry to join the Living Dead Dolls family and feed on your fear! The shape-shifting, demonic clown features bright orange hair and wears his signature clown suit with ruffle detailing. Pennywise can hold his infamous red balloon in his left hand."

"The LDD Presents IT: Pennywise stands 10" tall and features 5 points of articulation. He is packaged in a die-cut window box, perfect for display. This product is intended for collectors ages 15 and up and is not suitable for children. The product may contain small parts that can be a choking hazard as well as sharp points that can cause injury. The item is not designed for rough play and is considered a display item for collectors."