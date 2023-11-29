Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: mars attacks, Premium DNA

Planetary Pandemonium Awaits with Premium DNA and Mars Attacks

Coming to life right from the Mars Attacks trading cards, Premium DNA has unveiled some new deadly intergalactic figures

An intergalactic invasion has begun as Premium DNA pays homage to the iconic Mars Attacks trading card series with their latest collectible figures. Up next is Card #13: Watching from Mars, which showcases our not-so-friendly invaders enjoying the show. Unlike the other Martians on the ground, this version features a big brand yellow variant wearing only his underpants. Why visit Earth when you can watch from the comfort of Mars with plenty of comfortable accessories to accompany you with. This consists of a sweet monitor with interchangeable screens, an intergalactic chair, a futuristic table, tasty Martian brandy, and of course, a drinking glass. This Mars Attack Martin will come with two heads with articulated jaws as well as four pairs of swappable hands. The invasion awaits, and Premium DNA is here to watch with Card #13: Watching from Mars, which is priced at $68.99. Pre-orders are already live for this Mars Attacks set with a January 2024 release, and more trading card dioramas are on the way.

Mars Attacks Watching From Mars (Card #13) Deluxe Set 👾🛸

"Ack ack ack! Premium DNA is thrilled to announce the arrival of our comprehensive line of action figures and accessories celebrating the artwork of Mars Attacks! Wave 1 invades your collection with four 1/12 scale action figures and diorama sets, each meticulously sculpted and beautifully painted for bringing the chaos of the trading cards to life on your shelf! Martian figure enjoys watching the invasion from the comfort of Mars! Dressed only in his martian underpants, this sinewy martian features 27 points of articulation, and includes 2 heads with articulated jaws for "ack ack ack" posing! Stands 5.75" tall in 1/12 scale. Diorama display includes giant screen console with interchangeable screen scenery, lounge chair, table, bottle of Martian brandy and drinking glass."

Box Contents

Martian figure 2 Head sculpts 4 Pairs of hands

Giant screen console

Interchangeable screen scenery

Lounge chair

Table

Bottle of Martian brandy

Drinking glass

