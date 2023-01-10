Playmates Unveil TMNT Turtles in Disguise Ninja Elite Leo and Mikey The popular Ninja Elite Turtles figures are back once more with Playmates as the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles wear their disguises once more

Leonardo and Michelangelo are back and ready to go topside with Playmates new Ninja Elite figures. Coming to collectors right from the live action Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles film, the turtles are back in their trenchcoat disguises. Both turtles are getting the 6" highly articulated Ninja Elite design with a removable hat and jacket. Currently, only Leo and Mikey have received these disguised releases, but fans can expect two more turtles to finish. The Ninja Elite TMNT Line is one of Playmates most used body styles as it gives collectors a massive set of articulation like moveable fingers and toes. The popularity of the live action 1990 TMNT film might pull in collectors for these figures, and the disguised gimmick is still a blast. TMNT collectors can find these in Target stores right now, and links are starting to pop up online with Mikey here and Leo here. Cowabunga Dudes!

Go Undercover with Playmates Newest TMNT Elite Turtles

"This Ninja Elite 6" Michelangelo in Disguise figure is straight from the 1990 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles live action blockbuster film! Michelangelo is dressed in his iconic fedora hat and trench coat with buttons, belted waist, and buckle details. He stands 6" tall and is highly poseable with 34 points of articulation for realistic super Ninja action! Collect all the Ninja Elite Turtle figures inspired by the hit movie!"

"This Ninja Elite 6" Leonardo in Disguise figure is straight from the 1990 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles live action blockbuster film! He's dressed in his iconic fedora hat and trench coat with buttons, belted waist, and buckle details. Leo is highly poseable with 34 points of articulation for realistic super Ninja action! Collect all the Ninja Elite Turtle figures inspired by the hit movie!"