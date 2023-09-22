Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: gi joe classified, hasbro pulse, Pulse Con 2023

GI Joe Classified Line Dazzles Hasbro Pulse Con

Pulse Con 2023 wrapped up with a thrilling presentation from the GI Joe Classified team as tons of new figures were revealed.

GI Joe Classified collectors are on top of the world right now. Tons of preorders are shipping, the delivery of the HasLab HISS Tank is imminent, and today at Hasbro Pulse Con, the reveals came fast and heavy. The team over there can do no wrong right now, and judging from today's reveals, they are not slowing down at all. They started with their name-only reveals, which included Metalhead, Night Creeper, Cobra Ferret, Retro Beachhead, Retro Eel, and Retro Snow Serpent all coming soon. From there, we actually got a look at one of those, as well as new renders for some other reveals and preorders that are now live. Let's dig in.

GI Joe Classified Closes Pulse Con With A Bang

First up, they revealed that for the 60th anniversary of GI Joe as a brand, they will be making Classified-inspired versions of the original Joes. The first two will be the Action Soldier and Action Sailor. Both are packed to the gills with accessories.

Next was a look at the Pulse Con exclusive three-pack of the Cobra Crimson Strike Team. This was revealed at SDCC and is now up for preorder. It includes crimson team versions of Baroness and the twins Tomax and Zamot.

We then got new render reveals, including Big Boa (a personal favorite), Quick Kick (ditto), Airbourne, the Techno Viper and his crazy cool purple color scheme, and Junkyard with Mutt. After dropping his name in the earlier reveals, we also got a first look at the Metalhead figure, which is a deluxe release.

The GI Joe Classified Retro Style figures are also no longer Walmart exclusives, and the next three were revealed. These are more based on their Real American Hero 3.75-inch vintage looks. Duke, Recondo, and an amazing Scarlett were shown off.

Finally, five new figures went up for preorder and were shown off. Helix expands on the GI Joe universe outside the old toy lines while Joe team members General Hawk and Shockwave join the fight. We also are finally starting to build out the Dreadnoks as Ripper and Buzzer are on the way.

Those five figures and the Cobra Crimson Strike Team are now up for order on Hasbro Pulse and other retailers.

