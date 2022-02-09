Beast Kingdom Reveals How to Train Your Dragon Toothless Vinyl Bank

The mysterious and elusive Night Fury is back as Beast Kingdom reveals their newest collectible vinyl bank. Coming straight out of the beloved animated film series How to Train Your Dragon, Toothless returns with an adorable collectible. Standing at almost 12" tall, this large city piggy bank is loaded with detail featuring big eyes with scaled skin and displayed in a fun pose. The How to Train Your Dragon Toothless Vinyl Bank will have moveable wings, a rotating head, and will store your money. Whether you love dragons, love How to Train Your Dragon, or need someone to protect your money then this is the collectible for you. Collectors will be able to find Beast Kingdom's VBP-010 How to Train Your Dragon Series Vinyl Piggy Bank Toothless right here. The Toothless bank is priced at $89.99, and he is set to release in December 2022.

"As the descendant of the legendary god of thunder and death, he is misunderstood as a Night fury. In reality, he is more like a kitten with huge wings whose appearance changes everything. Of course, he is the lovable toothless! Beast Kingdom is proud to present your financial helper from the animated film "How to Train Your Dragon." It's a large vinyl piggy bank version of Toothless. With his signature large eyes and huge mouth, this piggy bank faithfully reproduces the patterns on his body. With movable wings and a new tail made by his friend, the piggy bank is just like the adorable and innocent Toothless in the film. He is waiting for you to become his new partner!"

Product Measurements ： Height ~30 cm

Height ~30 cm Release Date: Q3, 2022 (7-19) (Ship according to manufacturing schedule)

Movable neck, wings with movable ball design