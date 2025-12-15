Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: lone coconut, plunderlings

Plunderbeaks Take Flight with New Lone Coconut's Newest Series

Lone Coconuts is back with some new additions to the PlunderPlanet with the debut of Plunderbeaks like Berserker Quervo

Article Summary Plunderbeaks join the PlunderPlanet universe as crafty, bird-like pirates ready to steal any treasure in sight.

Meet Berserker Quervo, a fierce Plunderbeak who charges into battle, wielding his signature hooked blade and rope.

Each Plunderbeak figure features over 25 points of articulation, plus interchangeable hands, weapons, and accessories.

Plunderbeaks action figures are available now for $29.99 at the Plunderlings Shop, expanding your pirate collection.

Lone Coconut's Plunderlings line has brought the chaotic world of PlunderPlanet to life in 1:12 scale for collectors. This series features goblin-like pirates traveling from island to island in search of treasure and mischief. They have recently expanded the Plunderlings line with Plunderstrongs and Plunderlongs, adding more body types to their goblin collection. However, things are getting more wild as the PlunderPlanet continues to grow with the arrival of the Plunderbeaks line, new scavenger bird pirates who are ready to steal any treasure they see. One of which is Berserker Quervo, a Plunderbeak who thrives on action and has no patience for planning!

Wielding his signature hooked blade and rope, Plunderbeaks Quervo swoops into battle with savage precision, snatching treasure chests and crates right off the deck. He follows Captain LongBill into battle with Raider Flynch by his side, adding a trio of these deadly avians to your collection. Each Plunderbeaks figure is designed with over 25 points of articulation and comes with interchangeable hands, weapons, and themed accessories. Winged mayhem is already available for purchase right now at $29.99 on the Plunderlings Shop.

Lone Coconut – Plunderbeaks Berserker Quervo

"The PlunderPlanet is a fantasy action figure line with a tropical twist. These greedy, adorable pirates travel from island to island looking for treasure and mischief. The Plunderbeak are feathered bandits who don't bother hunting for treasure. Why bother adventuring when you can just steal it from those who did the heavy lifting?"

"Quervo is a Berserker Plunderbeak who is always itching for a fight and swooping headfirst into battle. Wielding his signature hooked blade and rope with savage precision, he's able to snatch up treasure chests and crates right off the deck. Quervo doesn't ask many questions, nor does he wait for plans; he just attacks. Captain LongBill considers him a "blunt instrument," which Quervo takes as a compliment."

