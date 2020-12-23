Poison Ivy Returns With New Variant Statue from Kotobukiya

Poison Ivy is back once again as Kotobukiya announces a re-release of their widely popular Bishoujo statue. This is not a normal re-release as Ivy will be getting a new paint scheme paying tribute to her original design from DC Comics. Kotobukiya is giving Poison Ivy her green skin and red hair back as she sits on top of a giant plant monster with a newly updated deco featuring a more poisonous touch. There are big differences between both old and new versions of the statues which and they will definitely look delightful when displayed together. DC Comics fans will appreciate this new updated look will captivating detail, eye-popping color, and a seductive touch that is perfect for Poison Ivy fans.

It is always fun when a company re-releases products but adds a new deco keeping the exclusivity and rarity of the original piece. This DC Comics Poison Ivy statue pays a great tribute to this iconic Batman villain and she will be a great addition to ant fan's collection. She will be set as a Diamond PX Exclusive, which means the best place to get yours will be from your local comic shop. The Poison Ivy Returns Limited Edition Bishoujo statue from Kotobukiya will be priced at $129.99. She is set to release in July 2021, and pre-orders are already live and located here.

"The bewitching yet gentle look of the DC COMICS POISON IVY RETURNS statue is now available in an all-new rendition! This new POISON IVY RETURNS statue gives off an even more villainous vibe than before. The sculpt of the statue made by Yoshiki Fujimoto is the same as the regular BISHOUJO statue, but the expression on her face now shows glimpses of her dangerous thoughts."

"The green skin and red hair from Poison Ivy's original appearance in the comic books have been recreated, and the giant plant monster she sits on has been given a new, more poisonous coloring! Customers who also own the standard version will be able to enjoy the differences between the two statues. This statue is a Diamond PX Exclusive for customers in the US! Make sure to preorder early with your favorite specialty retailer or comic store! In Japan, this product will only be available at Amiami and Kotobukiya stores. Don't miss out! BATMAN and all related characters and elements © & ™ DC Comics."