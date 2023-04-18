Power Rangers Lightspeed Rescue Blue Ranger Arrives at Hasbro The Morphing Grid is awaiting collectors as Hasbro reveals some brand new Power Rangers Lightning Collection figures are on the way

Hasbro is finally diving deeper into the Power Rangers Morphin Grid with their newest Lightning Collection releases. Another widely popular series is finally joining the hit 6" line as Power Rangers Lightspeed Rescue has arrived. The Blue Lightspeed Ranger is kicking off this line with the other to surely follow. This marks the first Lightspeed figure for the Lightning Collection, and Chad Lee is ready to save the day. A nice set of accessories are included with Lightspeed Blue with an unmasked head, rescue blaster, rescue sword, and a nice lightning sword effect. It is about time Hasbro took some focus outside of Mighty Morphin' and this will easily please many 2000s kids. Pre-orders are live right here for $24.99, and Chad is set to release in October 2023.

Power Rangers Lightning Collection Lightspeed Rescue Blue

"This 6-inch Lightning Collection Lightspeed Rescue Blue Ranger figure features premium paint and decorative details inspired by the show, over 20 points of articulation for high poseability, swappable heads to display the Ranger with or without his helmet, character-inspired accessories, and an extra pair of hands for more ways to play or display. Go Go Power Rangers!"

Includes: figure, 3 accessories, alternate head, and 2 extra hands