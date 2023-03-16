Power Rangers Lost Galaxy Yellow Rangers Ready for Action with Hasbro It’s Morphin Time as Hasbro enters the Morphin Grid once again with a brand new Power Rangers figure from the Lost Galaxy Series

It is time to return to space with Hasbro as the final member of the Power Rangers Lost Galaxy team has arrived. Coming right from the planet of Mirinoi, Maya returns as the Yellow Ranger for the Lightning Collection. Hasbro is still giving Rangers fans a nice set of accrues with these figures, including Quasar saber, Quasar Rocket, and blaster effect. Maya will also get masked and unmasked portraits, allowing for a nice variety of displaying options. The head sculpt of the Yellow Ranger is nicely done, and she will be an excellent addition for Power Rangers Lost Galaxy fans. Collectors will be able to snag up the Power Rangers Lightning Collection Lost Galaxy Yellow Ranger Figure for $24.99. She is set for a June 2023 release, and fans can find pre-orders for her right here.

Finish Off Your Power Rangers Lost Galaxy Team

"IT'S MORPHIN TIME! From Dino Fury back to the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, the Power Rangers have brought teamwork, action, and adventure to generations of fans. The legacy continues with figures, vehicles, collectibles, and roleplay toys from Hasbro, celebrating Ranger teams from nearly 30 years. Imagine all the action of Power Rangers with toys from Hasbro! (Power Rangers products each sold separately. Subject to availability.)"

Includes: figure, 2 accessories, and 2 extra hands

6-INCH SCALE COLLECTIBLE LOST GALAXY YELLOW RANGER ACTION FIGURE: This Lightning Collection action figure has premium painted details and design inspired by the classic Lost Galaxy season

INCLUDES CHARACTER-INSPIRED ACCESSORIES: The Lost Galaxy Yellow Ranger toy includes multiple character-inspired accessories, alternate head of the Ranger without her helmet and a second pair of hands

INSPIRED BY THE SERIES LOST GALAXY: A native of the planet Mirinoi, after pulling the Yellow Quasar Saber from the stone of her planet she became the Lost Galaxy Yellow Ranger

PART OF THE RANGERS LIGHTNING COLLECTION: Look for more collectible figures in the Lightning Collection. Each sold separately. Subject to availability.