Power Rangers Ranger Slayer 1/6 Scale Figure Coming From threezero

The new BOOM! Comics Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers comic really took fans by storm as it changed up Rangers lore. New villains and heroes were introduced, including Lord Drakkon and the mysterious Ranger Slayer. Threezero has been slowly releasing some very impressive Mighty Morphin Power Ranger 1/6 scale figures, which started with the origin five members. They have expanded their line with the White Ranger, Green Ranger, Lord Drakkon, and now they are revealing their newest figure. As a PX Exclusive, the Ranger Slayer is her with a special 1,500 limited edition release that will stand roughly 11" tall and is packed with detail.

The brainwashed Coinless Kimberly Hart features a beautifully tailored costume with a cloak and her unique Slayer helmet design. Power Rangers fans will definitely want her in their collection to help Lord Drakkon bring order to The Grid with her Blade Blaster and Bow of Darkness. The design and details of this mysterious villain are really enhanced here with this enlarged figure, and she is priced at $139.99. The PX Exclusive figure pre-orders can be found at your local comic book store or online here with a September 2022 release date.

"Threezero and Hasbro are excited to reveal Ranger Slayer, the popular villain from the Power Rangers comic books by Boom! Studios! The 1/6 scale Ranger Slayer is a limited edition articulated figure, exclusive in North America to PREVIEWS with a smaller allocation reserved for threezero Events. Standing approximately 11 3/8" tall with a hand-tailored fabric costume, cloak, pauldron, and unique Ranger Slayer helmet, the figure includes a utility belt, Blade Blaster and holster, Bow of Darkness, arrow, and interchangeable hands. Don't miss out on adding the Ranger Slayer to your Power Rangers collection! Limited to 1,500 pieces in North America."

11.37 inches (28.89cm)

1/6 Scale

Made of ABS, PVC and fabric

Based on the classic Mighty Morphin Power Rangers

Highly articulated

Hand-tailored fabric clothing

Comes with alternate hands and signature weapons

PX Exclusive version

Limited edition of 1500 pieces