Build Up S.H.I.E.L.D. with Hasbro's Newest Marvel Legends 3-Pack

S.H.I.E.L.D. has returned to Hasbro with a special Marvel Legends 3-Pack set featuring three iconic agents in the field

3-Pack includes detailed figures with 37 accessories for a July 2024 release.

Officially licensed product with comic-inspired design and poseable figures.

Expand your Marvel collection with Captain America comics-inspired figures.

Hasbro has outdone themselves this time as they step into the world of espionage with their latest Marvel Legends 3-Pack set. S.H.I.E.L.D. Agents Sharon Carter, Dum Dum Dugan, and Nick Fury have arrived and stand as pillars of the legendary Marvel Comics organization. Each agent contributes their own unique set of skills and expertise to protect the world from Earthbound and cosmic threats. This 3-Pack brings three of the best trainer operatives to life, starting with Sharon Carter, a highly skilled agent trained in espionage and hand-to-hand combat. The, Dum Dum Dugan takes his show featuring his trademark bowler hat, impressive combat skills, and spirit of that's the idea of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Lastly, the Director of S.H.I.E.L.D. himself is here as Nick Fury has arrived to help Marvel Legends fans create their own complex web of espionage and superhuman teams. Each figure is nicely sculpted, with Nick Fury coming with both Sr. and Jr. head sculpts, along with Sharon Carter coming with an extra head. This set is packed with tons of guns, blaster effects, smoke effects, and together Carter, Dugan, and Fury form an unstoppable trio. The Marvel Legends S.H.I.E.L.D 3-Pack is priced at $74.99, they are set for a July 2024 release, and pre-orders are already live online, including Hasbro Pulse.

Marvel Legends Series S.H.I.E.L.D. 3-Pack

"Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with Hasbro Marvel Legends S.H.I.E.L.D. 3-Pack figures! These collectible figures are detailed to look like the characters from Marvel's Captain America comics. 6-inch scale Marvel figures are fully articulated with poseable head, arms, and legs. Marvel action figure set comes with 37 accessories, including alternate hands for each figure, weapon accessories, and blast FX pieces."

Includes 3 figures and 37 accessories.

CAPTAIN AMERICA COMICS- INSPIRED: Nick Fury Jr., Sharon Carter, and Dum Dum Dugan figures are inspired by the characters' appearance in Marvel's Captain America comics

PREMIUM DESIGN AND DECO: This officially licensed Hasbro Marvel Legends action figure set features comics-inspired design and deco, including iconic S.H.I.E.L.D. uniforms and blaster accessories

MARVEL COMICS -INSPIRED ACCESSORIES: Comes with 37 accessories, including an alternate Nick Fury Sr. head, alternate Sharon Carter head with different hairstyle, and alternate hands for each figure

BUILD A MULTIVERSE OF MARVEL COLLECTIBLES: Look for more Captain America -inspired Marvel Legends Series figures to build your own Marvel Comics Multiverse (Each sold separately. Subject to availability)

