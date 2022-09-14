Hot Toys Reveals D23 Avengers Campus Spider-Man 1/6 Scale Figure

It looks like Hot Toys even had a surprise for D23 as they debuted an exclusive Spider-Man 1/6 Scale Figure. This is not a normal version of Spidey, as this one is based around his appearance at the Avengers Campus in Disneyland. Marvel Comics even has a companion comic for this version, the web-slinger titled W.E.B. of Spider-Man, showcasing the more scientific nature and brains of the hero. This Spider-Man is fantastic, giving off both comic books and Marvel Studios vibes, with plenty of accessories to customize him with. Spidey comes in at 11.2″ tall, features roughly 30 points of articulation, and shows off that classic red and blue suit with some upgrades. As for accessories, Hot Toys added some unique ones with a wearable W.E.B sweatshirt, a textbook, a flyer, a churro, a can of soda, and a backpack.

The Avengers Campus Spider-Bot even makes an appearance that is unique to the park, and collectors can even find them throughout the park in life-size form. Swappable eyes and hands are also included, making this a beautifully crafted Spider-Man figure for any Marvel fan. No word on how Hot Toys will distribute this figure as it could be online through Sideshow or even a Disney Park exclusive. Either way, this is one version of Spidey I would love to have in my collection, and fans can find D23 Spidey's page here, along with all current pre-orders for all things Hot Toys right here.

"Peter Parker. Spider-Man. Scientist. Troublemaker? Thanks to none other than Tony Stark, a new scientific research station for the teenage heroes of the Marvel Universe has just been completed – and Spider-Man just got an invitation to join! Celebrating the official start of D23 expo, Hot Toys is ecstatic to bring you the Avengers Campus Suit of Spider-Man in 1/6th scale Collectible Figure based on W.E.B. of Spider-Man comics as the D23 exclusive release. It's a special Spider-Man figure that ties back to the thrilling experience in Disneyland's Avengers Campus."

"The highly-poseable Spider-Man figure features a masked head sculpt with multiple pairs of interchangeable eye pieces to create numerous Spider-Man's expressions, a beautifully designed red and blue Avengers Campus suit with detailed web impression, a fabric hoodie, a variety of accessories including a backpack, a spider bot, assorted spider-web shooting effect parts, and a dynamic figure stand. This Special Edition will include a textbook, flyer, churro and soda can as bonus items exclusively for collectors. Pick up the exclusive Spider-Man figure today!"

The 1/6th scale Spider-Man Collectible Figure specially features:

Authentic and detailed likeness of Spider-Man in W.E.B. of Spider-Man comics

One (1) masked head sculpt with five (5) pairs of interchangeable Spider-Man eye pieces that can create numerous combinations of Spider-Man's expressions

Body with 30 points of articulation

Approximately 28.5 cm tall

Ten (10) pieces of interchangeable hands with black web pattern including: One (1) pair of fists One (1) pair of relaxed hands One (1) pair of open hands One (1) pair of hands for web shooting One (1) pair of hands for web swinging



Costume:

One (1) newly tailored red and blue colored Spider-Man Avenger Campus Suit embossed with black trims, web pattern and black spider emblem on chest

One (1) pair of silver web-shooters

One (1) grey colored hoodie

Accessories:

One (1) backpack

One (1) spider bot

Six (6) strings of spider web in different shapes and lengths, attachable to the web-shooters

One (1) open spider web effect accessory

A dynamic figure stand with W.E.B. logo and Spider-Man nameplate