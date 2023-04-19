Power Rangers Rita Repulsa Wants Revenge as Hasbro's Newest Figure The Morphin’ Grid is awaiting collectors as Hasbro reveals some brand new Power Rangers Lightning Collection figures are on the way

The 30th Anniversary of the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers is upon us, and Hasbro continues to celebrate. We have already seen new Remastered Mighty Morphin figures are on the way. However, Hasbro is celebrating the anniversary event with another iconic Lightning Collection release with the return of Rita Repulsa. This version though honors the villains debut in the series with an incredible sculpt to original Rita actress Machiko Soga. Rita has been an iconic villain in the Ranger Universe, and this figure captures her perfectly with two remarkable face plates, signature staff, and a power effect. This figure will be a must have Power Rangers figure, and she is up for pre-order here for $33.99 with an October 2023 release. Let My Monster Grow!

Rita Repulsa Joins the Power Rangers Lightning Collection

"Celebrate 30 years of Power Rangers with the 6-inch scale Lightning Collection Mighty Morphin Rita Repulsa! This 6-inch scale figure features premium paint and decorative details inspired by the show, multiple points of articulation for high poseability, and a host of premium accessories including swappable hands and a weapon accessory. Go Go Power Rangers! Imagine all the action of the Rangers with toys, figures, vehicles, collectibles, and roleplay toys from Hasbro!"

Includes: figure, 2 accessories, 2 additional face plates, and 2 sets of alternate hands.