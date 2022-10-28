Power Rangers Turbo Blue Senturion Brings Law and Order to Hasbro

Hasbro keeps the legacy of the Power Rangers growing as they debut their latest Lightning Collection figure. Finally, we are starting to move away from the Mighty Morphin series as we get Turbo with the Blue Senturion. Coming out of the adventures of Power Rangers Turbo, The Defender of Intergalactic Law is here and ready to assist your growing Ranger collection. Standing 6" tall, Blue Senturion is packed with detail as well as accessories with the Senturion Synergizer in both blaster and baton mode. He will also get his communication equipment as well as a blaster effect. It is these types of characters that make Power Rangers shine, and it is nice to see Hasbro finally dive deeper into the world outside of Angel Grove. The Power Rangers Turbo Lightning Collection Blue Senturion is priced at $33.99, set for an April 2023 release, and pre-orders are live and located here. If you need more intergalactic Rangers figures, then be sure to check out the Power Rangers In Space Silver Ranger with Silver Cycle Deluxe figure here.

Power Rangers Turbo Blue Senturion is Ready for Justice

"LIGHTNING COLLECTION TURBO BLUE SENTURION 6.6-INCH ACTION FIGURE – (Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $33.99 / Available: March 2023)."

"The Defender of Intergalactic Law has arrived! The BLUE SENTRION patrols the galaxy and provides aid to the TURBO RANGER. This Power Rangers Lightning Collection action figure has premium painted details and design. Look for other collectible Lightning Collection figures to expand the morphinomenal action. Additional products each sold separately."