Power Rangers in Space Silver Ranger and Silver Cycle Race to Hasbro

Hasbro is taking Power Rangers fans back to space as they unveil their latest Lightning Collection figure. The Silver Ranger is back from Power Rangers In Space, and he is riding in on his Silver Cycle this time. This new deluxe Lightning Collection figure puts Shane back into action once again with impressive detail, a secondary unmasked portrait, and power weapons. Unlike his solo release, this iconic Silver Cycle is now coming in at 8" long, which will only add even more high-speed display abilities to your Power Rangers collection. We have really started to see a lot more vehicle sets in the Lightning Collection, and I love it and hope we continue to get more. I would love to see more Zords and ship from outside the Mighty Morphin' series like this. Power Rangers In Space fans can find pre-orders for the Deluxe Silver Ranger right here for $33.99. He is set to release in April 2023, and you can find all things Lightning Collection right here as well.

Power Rangers In Space Silver Ranger is Back!

"This Power Rangers Lightning Collection Action Figure of the In Space Silver Ranger is sculpted at a 6-inch scale and features premium deco, articulation, and paint hits, along with a bunch of show-inspired accessories, for awesome poseability whether displayed on your shelf or set up for play time. Includes: figure, vehicle, 2 accessories, alternate head, and alternate hands."

POWER RANGERS IN SPACE 6-INCH ACTION FIGURE: This Power Rangers Lightning Collection action figure has premium painted details and design

PREMIUM ARTICULATION FOR AWESOME POSEABILITY AND PLAY: Display, play, shoot an awesome diorama scene… the 6-inch scale Lightning Collection figure has multiple points of articulation

INSPIRED BY POWER RANGER IN SPACE: Smooth Silver speeding in! Zhane rides into battle on his Silver Cycle

