Pre-orders Arrive for Batman: Three Jokers Figure from McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys recently announced that they would be taking on the hit and slightly confusing DC Comic story arc Batman: Three Jokers. The story expands on the concept that more than one Joker has existed and has all appeared in iconic moments throughout Batman history. The Clown, The Criminal, and The Comedian all have their part to play, and now they are coming to life right off the DC Comics page with some great figures from McFarlane Toys. It looks like only two of Batman: Three Jokers are releasing so far, with The Clown and The Criminal letting us believe The Comedian is set as a retailer exclusive.

Each Joker design from Batman: Three Jokers comes to life within the DC Multiverse 7" figure line with both getting accessories. The Clown gets a crowbar which pays homage to his deadly acts with Jason Todd. The Criminal gets his trusty cane and his older dewing shows that this version of the Joker has been around for quite some time. Batman fans will want to own all three of these figures and keep an eye out for the Gotham Knights, who are hot on their trail. Pre-orders for them are all live right here, priced at $19.99 each, and set to release in November 2021.

"Once a small-time crook, The Joker fell into a vat of chemicals that turned his skin white, his hair green, and his lips red—like a crazed clown. His crimes always involve pranks and jokes ending with twisted punchlines that are only funny to The Joker. He may look like he's clowning around, but this guy is bad news for Batman and Gotham City! In a stunning turn of events, Batman has learned that there are, in fact, three versions of The Joker operating in Gotham City. Known as "The Clown" among the group, this Joker revels the most in chaotic mayhem, using a wide variety of deadly joke-themed devices in his dastardly crimes."

"In a stunning turn of events, Batman has learned that there are, in fact, three versions of The Joker operating in Gotham City. This one, known as "The Criminal," is the most methodical of the trio, and wants The Joker to be seen as more than just an agent of chaos. So, he crafts a diabolical plan involving Joe Chill, the man who killed Bruce Wayne's parents, to destroy the Dark Knight once and for all!"