Black and White Batman and Joker 66' Figures Unveiled by McFarlane

McFarlane Toys has discovered a time machine and has brought back a piece of Batman history with Batman 66'. The iconic Adam West television Caped Crusader series is beloved by many fans and gave us some hilarious moments. McFarlane Toys has slowly been bringing the hit Batman series to life with new DC Retro collectibles with figures, vehicles, and playsets. It looks like some new variant figures are on the way as Batman and Joker are back and in monochromatic black and white. Paying homage to the classic era of pre-color TV, this hero and villain are stripped of their color and ready for action. They come in blister card backs with punching sound effects and will be Target Exclusives. Both are priced at $19.99, and pre-orders are live here for Batman and here for Joker.

"Kapow! The debonair millionaire Bruce Wayne may seem like your average cool cat, but you would be wrong! With the flip of a Shakespeare head bust and… to the Batcave! Gotham City is filled with a rogue's gallery of criminals eager to unmask the Batman, but they are thwarted by the Caped Crusader's own clever ways."

Is Monochromatic black and white to mimic pre-color transmission TV for the classic 1960s TV show

Designed with 12 points of articulation

Each figure includes two action word bubbles

Packaged in a card-backed blister with the iconic old-school look of the 1960's Batman series

Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Retro Figures

"Who is the impractical joker with a key to crime? With a maniacal laugh, a twisted sense of humor, and penchant for setting cunning traps, The Joker is one of Batman's most notoriously fiendish foes. But when it comes to putting an end to The Joker's crime sprees, Batman knows firsthand that The Joker's jokes are never very funny… in the end."

Is Monochromatic black and white to mimic pre-color transmission TV for the classic 1960s TV show

Designed with 12 points of articulation

Each figure includes two action word bubbles

Packaged in a card-backed blister with the iconic old-school look of the 1960's Batman series

Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Retro Figures