Plunderlings Accessory Packs and Hatchlings Arrive from Lone Coconut

Plunderlings are easily one of the must-own collectibles for the year, and fans can read all about them right here. For collectors who are already fans of the little Goblin Pirates, things are about to get a little better. Lone Coconut has just added accessory packs to their online store for the first time giving collectors more customization options. Up first is their Hatchlings Kits that are just miniatures bodies that will hold your other heads that come with your goblins. Two hatching bodies are included as well as a pair of hands, and will easily help build up your own little goblin hive.

Plunderlings collectors will also be able to give them some more firepower with not one, but two special weapons packs. Whether you want more pirate adventures or warrior weapons, these accessory packs have plenty of weapons and hats to help you out. The magnetic hats will only work for 2021 figures, so be aware of that with some helpful tips to help dedicated fans with this. Plunderings cost $39.99, and these kits are fairly reasonable, with the weapon sets priced at $15 and the Hatchlings only at $12. Pre-orders for accessories can be found here, while the goblins themselves are in stock right now and located here.

"Are your Plunderlings into big brawls and epic battles? Then maybe you could use the Steel crate! Includes: Two helmets (one horned and one conquistador helm), two daggers, two wrenches, one bastard sword and one scimitar. Are your Plunderlings into becoming the most daring pirates in the sea? Then maybe you could use a Wood Crate! Includes: Two slingshot pistols, two wooden mugs, two hats (one tricorn one bandana) , one long slingshot rifle and one large battle-damaged shield. *MAGNETIC PARTS ONLY COMPATIBLE WITH 2021 PLUNDERLINGS.

"Ever wonder what a Plunderling looks like after they hatch? They're a Plunderling Hatchling! Every Plunderling figure comes with an extra pair of hands and heads. What can you with those? You can put them on a small newly hatched body! Hatchlings are the perfect place to hold your extra assets and help you build your Plunderling crew! Each hatchling crate contains- 2 hatchling bodies and 1 pair of clenched fists. Hatchlings do not come with heads, they are meant to hold your Plunderling's extra hands and heads."