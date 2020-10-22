Two New Predators Revealed by Hiya Toys from AVP and Predators

Hiya Toys 1/18th scale figures are quite popular with big franchises like RoboCop, Predator, and Alien. The hunt continues as they announced not one but two more hunter figures to their growing Predator line. Things start off in an alternate world as the jungle freezes over as we return back to the Alien Vs Predator universe. The warrior Predator has arrived and is ready to take down the Xenomorphs once again. Similar to the original Predator, these hunters include the original weapon layout and then some. With an added calf-mounted blade and newly updated armor, this is one killer that will not stop until the hunt is completed. Our next Hunter is from the 2009 film Predators. The Berserker is back and now donning some camouflage with translucent plastic. The Predator will also some with a nice spine accessory to show off his newest trophy.

Just like most of Hiya Toys 1/18th scale figure, these are listed as PX Exclusives. The best way to get these will be your local comic shop as they can give you a nice and easy kick in for most things linked to Diamond. However, online options do exist and each of these Predators can be found located here for $19.99. Don't forget to check out some of the other figures coming soon like the Battle Damaged and Dog Aliens.

AVP WARRIOR PREDATOR PX 1/18 SCALE FIGURE – A PREVIEWS Exclusive! In an alternate 2004, industrialist Charles Bishop Weyland sends a group of explorers to investigate a mysterious Antarctic pyramid. They arrive and immediately discover they've entered a Yautja hunting ground. Now caught between a trio of Hunters and a host of xenomorphs, the team must find a way to escape…or risk becoming prey or trophy! In the denouement of Alien Vs. Predator, lone survivor Lex is greeted by a group of newly arrived Yautja, there to collect the body of the fallen Scar. These Warrior Predators bear a passing resemblance to the original Jungle Predator, with a combistick, plasmacaster, and extended wristblades. However, this Warrior Predator adds a calf-mounted blade, and wears revised armor. Along with its shruiken, additional hands, and a peggable stand, this Yautja is loaded for bear!"

"PREDATORS INVISIBLE BERSERKER PX 1/18 SCALE FIGURE – A PREVIEWS Exclusive! Based on the action-packed Predators movie, Hiya Toys presents this 1/18-scale action figure of the Invisible Berserker Predator! Born with superior physical abilities and intelligence, he became Clan Leader of his own hunting clan of Super Predators! This figure captures the creature's iconic look with a fully poseable body cast in transparent plastic! Fans can recreate their favorite scene with the included spine accessory!"