Prepare for the Power Rangers Turbo Green Ranger with threezero

Get ready to Shift into Turbo as threezero unveils their latest collection of 1/6 scale Power Rangers figures with the Turbo era

The Power Rangers Turbo Green Ranger has arrived at threezero as they step into The Grid for a brand new 1/6 scale collection. Adam Park first appeared in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers as the Black Ranger before transitioning to the Zeo Green Ranger. He would continue the legacy of the Green Ranger in Turbo as the Green Turbo Ranger. He would then pass the torch to Carlos Vallerte, who would serve as second-in-command under the new Red Turbo Ranger, T.J. Johnson. The legacy of the Green Turbo Ranger can now live on as threezero has unveiled its latest collection of 1/6 scale figures with fabric and plastic parts to capture an authentic look right off the TV screen. Standing 12" tall and having 34 points of articulation, the Green Ranger will come with a variety of interchangeable hands, along with the Auto Blaster and Turbo Blade. Of course, his signature weapon, the Turbo Thunder Cannon, is also included to help put Divatox in his place. Pre-orders for this new era of Rangers are already live for $109, and they are set for a Q3 2025 release.

Power Rangers Turbo FigZero 1/6 Green Turbo Power Ranger

"Shift into Turbo!" From the fifth season of the action-packed superhero TV series Power Rangers, threezero and Hasbro proudly present the FigZero Power Rangers Turbo collection. The FigZero 1/6 Green Turbo Power Ranger collectible figure stands at approximately 12.08 inches (~30.7cm) tall and features full articulation with approximately 34 points, allowing for various poses."

"Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, the Green Turbo Power Ranger outfit includes the Green Turbo Power Ranger Helmet, Green Turbo Power Ranger Suit, a pair of short arm sleeves, a belt with a holster, and boots. The combination of fabric and plastic parts ensures an authentic look and the high-precision sculpting brings the character to life! The Green Turbo Power Ranger includes his signature weapon, the Turbo Thunder Cannon."

