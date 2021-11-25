President Loki Comes Arrives as Hot Toys Newest Marvel Disney+ Figure

In Episode 5 of Loki, we were finally introduced to another popular variant of the God of Mischief. President Loki swept fans off their feet, and Hot Toys is bringing him to life as their newest 1/6 scale Marvel figure. The figure is expertly crafted, capturing the likeness of Tom Hiddleston perfectly, and he is depicted in his presidential campaign outfit. The weathering and torn detail on the tailored suit is very well done, capturing his despair and fallen nature just like in the Loki series. As for accessories, the figure will also come with a companion Alligator Loki, cane, as well as swappable hands, including a pair with some nice magic effects. This is one Marvel four that Loki fans will not want to miss, and he is priced at $285. This variant is up for pre-order right now, with a payment plan available if needed right here.

"Hello. Which one of us are you?" – President Loki. How many Loki is too many Loki? In Episode 5 of Marvel Studios' Loki, fans are introduced to a new bunch of Loki variants! Perhaps the most arrogant and pompous Loki – President Loki – shows up and expects to take over the control of the realm until his own army turns on him. Sideshow and Hot Toys is very excited to officially introduce the highly-anticipated President Loki Collectible Figure from Marvel Studios' Loki collection."

"Exquisitely crafted based on the screen appearance of Tom Hiddleston as President Loki in the series, the figure features a newly developed head sculpt and his horned helmet with delicate craftsmanship, election campaign pin on the suit applied with weathering effects perfectly translating the details; a pair of daggers, greatly detailed accessories such as Alligator Loki in one-sixth scale, a cane, a specially designed character backdrop with lenticular effect, and a themed figure stand. Reserve space for the President Loki figure among your glorious collection today!"