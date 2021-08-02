Prime 1 Studio Reveals Ahab Predator Dark Horse Comic Statue

Prime 1 Studio is diving into the deadly history of Dark Horse Comics as they reveal their newest Predator statue. The hunter known as Ahab is back and ready to hunt as his iconic comic book design comes to life right out of the comics. Obsessed by the hunt, this alien features an obscure likeness to that of Ahab from the legendary Moby Dick novel. The statue stands 34 inches tall on a hunting trophy base as Prime 1 Studios captures eerie, deadly, and incredible detail with this Predator's design. Included with this collectible is a masked and unmasked head sculpt, interchangeable hands, and a LED Plasmacaster. Two versions are bringing offered with the Deluxe coming with some extra accessories with a Biomask and smart disc.

Bringing this deadly Dark Horse Comics Predator to life is pretty spectacular, and it will be a must-have statue for any Predator fan. The detail alone is remarkable, and it will make a very intense display piece to showcase your love for this deadly hunter. The Dark Horse Comics Ahab Predator 1/4 Scale Statue from Prime 1 Studio is set to release between October 2022 – January 2023. The standard is priced at $1,749, and the deluxe with the extra accessories is priced at $1,799, with both available for pre-order here.

"Prime 1 Studio is both honored and proud to present what could be the most badass Predator in the Premium Masterline Series: the 1/4 scale PMDHPR-05EX: Ahab Predator Exclusive Version from Dark Horse Comics! In the book Moby Dick, Captain Ahab was obsessed with killing a giant white whale. Inspired by that book, the Predator nicknamed "Ahab" (by Galgo) became consumed with the desire to hunt his ultimate prey: an Engineer! Prime 1 Studio has captured the quintessential likeness of Ahab at a point in his life after he has accomplished his life's goal. Standing at over 34 inches tall, this highly-skilled, intelligent, and experienced hunter has just vanquished a giant centipede to "keep himself busy," having already bagged an Engineer in a previous hunt."

"More than a mere afterthought, Ahab's base features him standing on his freshest kill: an enormous centipede, gutted to the core, festooned with spiky legs & teeth and dripping with disgusting green blood. All this, balanced on a realistic tree root and Tartarus-Clan-aesthetic pedestal. This Ahab Predator statue is literally dripping with personality and fierceness. You owe it to yourself to get one for your incredible Predator collection…so preorder it today!"

Specifications:

Predator-themed Base featuring impressive, giant centipede

LED Illuminated on Plasma Cannon

One (1) Head Stand

Two (2) Swappable Heads (Bio Mask, Unmasked)

Two (2) Swappable Left Hand (Closed, Spear)

Two (2) Swappable Right Hand (Opened, Closed)

One (1) Swappable Exclusive Bio Mask

One (1) Bonus Smart Disc [BONUS PART]