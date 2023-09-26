Posted in: Collectibles, Prime 1 Studio, Statue | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, harley quinn, Prime 1 Studio

Prime 1 Studio Tastes the Dark with Harley Quinn Who Laughs Statue

Embrace the darkness and return to the horrors of the Dark Multiverse once more with Prime 1 Studios new Harley Quinn statue

The horrors of the Dark Multiverse continue as Prime 1 Studio debuts their newest DC Comics 1:3 scale statue. There is a new laughing clown in town as Harley Quinn is getting a new twisted Batman Who Laughs makeover. Coming in a whopping 30" tall, Harley will come with some impressive and horrifying details as she leads her pet hyenas to their next meal. Prime 1 Studio is also releasing a Deluxe Version, which will come with several swappable parts, keeping the horror of the Harley Quinn Who Laughs to life! This will include four swappable head parts, including a stardand, as well as some Hellraiser variants. On top of that, Harley's comes with a nice set of weapons like a bloodied hammer, spiked bat, or a cleaver. DC Comics fans will not want to miss out on seeing the Harley Quinn Who Laughs up close and personal, and this masterpiece is priced at a whopping $1,655. Pre-orders are live right here with payment plans and a July 2025 release date!

Harley Quinn Who Laughs (Deluxe Version) 1:3 Scale Statue

"The Multiverse of Darkness harbors many variants of well-known characters from the franchise, but not only heroes are twisted into obscurity. Inspired by DC artist Carlos D'anda's concept of Harley Quinn Who Laughs, Prime 1 Studio brings you this original rendition of the Clown Princess in one of her darkest incarnations."

"At a whopping 30 inches tall, this striking Harley Quinn collectible statue is brought to life in her signature red and blue costume, beautifully rendered in metallic and leather textures, a form-fitting ensemble that accentuates her dark allure. The generous use of spikes exudes an air of danger and rebellion, how metal! Her face is encased by an iron caged-style mask, a twisted fusion of metal and darkness that instills fear at its very sight. Alternatively, another swappable head portrait is available for you to display on a headstand, revealing the beautiful face beneath the mask, her peculiar face paint contoured by golden locks."

"The Queen of Chaos strikes an imposing presence, dark chains in her left hand, holding back her hyenas Bud and Lou. Their eyes gleam with savage hunger and snarling expressions, ready to unleash a brutal and merciless fate upon their prey. She holds a massive meat cleaver that is still dripping with fresh blood. At her feet is a heavy metal ironclad base of pure despair, rubble, chains, blood stains, and skulls, just the right combination to make your skin crawl."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!