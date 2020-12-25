Wonder Woman Fights the Hydra in New Prime 1 Studio Statue

Prime 1 Studio has unveiled a new DC Comics statue as Wonder Woman takes on a deadly Hydra. The statue is based on the concept design of comic artist Jason Fabok. Wonder Woman stands 32" tall and is displayed on top of a dynamic base. She is trapped in combat with an intense three-headed hydra that is beautifully detailed and terrifying. Princess Diana's armor comes to life and will captivate any DC Comics fan. Two statues will be offered, and collectors will be able to get a variety of swappable parts for her right hand. Wonder Woman will be able to be displayed with the Sword of Athena, battle-ax, and a spear.

This mighty statue will really be a great centerpiece for any Wonder Woman fan out there. The definition of Princess Diana and the Hydra is intense and beautifully done. The DC Comics Wonder Woman vs. Hydra 1/3 Scale Statue from Prime 1 Studio is set to release between June and March 2022. The standard edition is priced at $1,469, while the EX Bonus Edition will be priced at $1,499. These statues are definitely pricey but well worth it if pure the dedicated collector that needs one of these bad girls in their collection. Pre-orders for both are already live and Wonder Woman fas can find them located here.

Wonder Woman Versus the Hyrda

"Prime 1 Studio is proud to collaborate with Comic Book Artist Jason Fabok, the latest addition to the timeless Museum Masterline Series. The highly anticipated, long-awaited 1/3 scale Amazonian Princess: Wonder Woman Vs. Hydra. The daughter of the mighty Olympian God Zeus and the Queen of the Amazons, Hippolyta, Princess Diana of Themyscira is the embodiment of power and heroism. She possesses superhuman strength, speed, advanced hand-to-hand combat, and is proficient with nearly every weapon ever made, including her very own Lasso of Truth."

"Wonder Woman is locked into battle with the Three-Headed Hydra. She is in a dynamic attack pose, weapon in hand, armor beautifully glistening, with an extremely focused, determined look on her face. Her hair is flowing in the wind as she is locked in to strike the insanely detailed Three-Headed Hydra. The Hydra has already felt Diana's blade once and has some noticeable battle damage. Its open mouth is leaking with venom, and its eyes are poised on Wonder Woman, you can feel the tension through the statue!"

Through close collaboration with Jason Fabok, we have created the ultimate Wonder Woman statue in her dynamic pose. Wonder Woman's armor has been beautifully crafted with wings and feather motif. The Hydras have been sculpted in such a detailed way that you will not want to take your eyes off them! There is blood around the entire statue, adding to the atmosphere and showing you not to mess with Wonder Woman! These elements have been merged into a fully immersive piece that fully portrays Wonder Woman as the Heroine she is.

Specifications:

One (1) designed theme base

One (1) swappable Right-Hand holding the Sword of Athena

One (1) swappable Right-Hand holding the Battle Axe [Exclusive Version Only]

One (1) swappable Right-Hand holding the Bonus Spear [Exclusive Bonus Version Only]