Professor Hulk Brings Brains and Brawn to Marvel Legends Collection

Coming out of Toy Fair 2026, Hasbro has unveiled some brand new Marvel Legends collectibles are on the way

Article Summary Professor Hulk joins the Marvel Legends line, inspired by his debut in The Incredible Hulk #377 storyline.

Figure features iconic accessories like bunny slippers, glasses, bandolier, and a blaster for classic looks.

Includes two head sculpts, multiple hands, and premium articulation for dynamic posing in any collection.

Professor Hulk Marvel Legends figure releases summer 2026, available for pre-order March 11 at Hasbro Pulse.

It was not long ago that Hasbro unveiled its new Abomination Marvel Legends release that pays homage to classic Incredible Hulk toys. Well, that Legends line is continuing even further with another long-awaited jolly green giant as Professor Hulk comes to life. In The Incredible Hulk #377, Bruce Banner's fractured inner world begins to heal, which would lay the groundwork for what fans would soon call Professor Hulk. Written by Peter David with art by Dale Keown, the story titled "Honey, I Shrunk the Hulk" showcases Banner undergoing intense psychological therapy with Doc Samson to confront his Hulk-sized demons.

In the end, the brawn and the brain become one, creating a truly deadly Gamma Green Hero. Hasbro now captures Professor Hulk's most iconic look with bunny slippers, a bandolier, and a blaster. The Professor will come with two head sculpts that can both wear the included glasses, and he will feature that sweet retro Marvel Legends packaging. Pre-orders for the Professor are not live just yet, but he is set to arrive at Hasbro Pulse on March 11 for $46.99 with a Summer 2026 release.

Marvel Legends Series – Professor Hulk

"Dr. Bruce Banner transforms into a dark and distorted reflection of himself, but successfully melds his fractured personalities into a new super-strong, intelligent form…Professor Hulk. Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with the Hasbro Marvel Legends Professor Hulk figure! This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel action figure is detailed to look like the character from Marvel's Incredible Hulk comics."

"The Professor Hulk action figure is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. This action figure set comes with 7 accessories: alternate angry head, 2 alt Hulk hands, blaster, glasses, and pink bunny slippers showcasing Hulk in his new super-strong, intelligent form. Hasbro Marvel action figures' 6-inch scale make them great for posing and displaying in fans' collections."

