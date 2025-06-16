Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

Protect the Temple with Hasbro's New Star Wars Jedi Temple Guard

Return to a galaxy far, far away with Hasbro as they unveiled their newest set of Star Wars collectibles from around Saga

Article Summary Hasbro unveils a Star Wars Black Series Jedi Temple Guard inspired by The Clone Wars and Rebels.

The 6-inch figure features premium design, articulation, and the iconic double-bladed yellow lightsaber.

Available for pre-order on Hasbro Pulse for $24.99 starting June 16, with a Fall 2025 release date.

A must-have collectible for Star Wars fans, capturing the mystery of the Jedi Temple Guards.

The Jedi Temple Guards are some of the most mysterious and visually striking figures in Star Wars lore. Clad in flowing yellow robes and emotionless masks, these silent sentinels helped protect the Jedi Temple on Coruscant. They were not really featured in the live-action prequel films, but were featured more in Star Wars: Rebels, with a few episodes in The Clone Wars. Armed with imposing double-bladed yellow lightsaber pikes, they stood as a symbol of impartial justice within the Jedi Order. However, despite their style and power, they all fell during the rise of the Empire, with a few joining the Empire's Inquisitor program, like the Grand Inquisitor.

Hasbro is now, at long last, bringing the Jedi Temple Guards to The Black Series with an impressive new figure. Coming to life from The Clone Wars, this guard is showcased in their signature white and gold robes with beautifully crafted masks and a double-bladed yellow lightsaber. The blades are removable as well, allowing for some customization of how you display this Star Wars legend. Pre-orders arrive today on Hasbro Pulse at 1 PM EST for $24.99 with a Fall 2025 release.

Star Wars: The Black Series – Jedi Temple Guard

"(HASBRO | Ages 4 and Up | Approx. Retail Price: $24.99| Pre-order on June 16 at 1 PM ET on Hasbro Pulse and at participating retailers; Available Fall 2025) STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES lets fans create galactic scenes with a faithfulness to STAR WARS comic books, movies, and series."

"This Jedi Temple Guard figure is inspired by the beloved animated series. STAR WARS fans can display this 6-inch-scale figure including premium design and deco, plus multiple articulation points — in their collections. Comes with 1 accessory for dynamic posing on fan shelves. Look for more STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-inch action figures to recreate your favorite scenes — or imagine your own (each sold separately, subject to availability)."

