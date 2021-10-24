Protect Your Tech and Collectibles with the Hex Technical Backpack

The holiday season approaches, and that means stocked toy shelves, traveling home, and going on vacation. Hex is here to help collectors with their holiday plans with a pretty incredible heavy-duty backpack. We were able to get our hands on the Hex Technical Backpack, thanks to our friends at Hex, and we were blown away. It all kicks off with the presentation with the Glacier Camo design to the water-resistant shell featuring ballistic nylon that makes this bag stand out. Of course, we have to capture the magic in the best way we know how and we have loaded this bad boy with collectibles that show what this bag can handle.

Just before we dive into the interior of the Hex Technical Backpack, there are a couple of exterior features that must be acknowledged. Firstly, Hex has incorporated some antimicrobial fabric technology into the bag that helps resist and repel up to 99% of bacteria, mold, and fugue. With the state of the world, this is a perfect way to keep your travel hygiene excellent and it is great for if you are expecting to hit some high-traffic areas like a convention or store. There is also a magnetic laptop compartment that is super soft with faux fur that can hold up to 16" laptops. The team behind this bag even included a hideaway rainfly that will protect your bag from any unexpected weather keeping your prized possessions.

We finally end with interior space that is quite interesting as the bottom half holds less than the top half. This is not always a bad thing as it can beautifully hold a nice variety of boxes and loose figures. My little Plundering here loved this bag and we discovered NECA figures fit quite nicely like The Boys Homelander, Funko Soda, certain Funko Pops, and even comic books were all safe secure. This hygiene safe, heavy-duty, stylish, and comfortable Technical Backpack from Hex has the perfect amount of space and style to make this a necessary bag for any adventure. For its study nature to the special features like its rainfly, small compartments, and ballistic exterior, this is a bag collector will want an can find them right here.