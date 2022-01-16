PureArts Debuts Limited Edition League of Legends Arcane Statue

League of Legends: Arcane was a truly incredible show that told a breathtaking story and did not have to be for fans of the game. The show told the story of two sisters, Powder and Vi, and the adventures they get into and how it changes their lives forever. A sisterly bond is the essence of the series, and PureArts captures it beautifully with the first League of Legends: Arcane collectible with a 1:6 scale statue. Limited dot only 2500 pieces, Vi and Power are displayed sitting together with the world of Arcane displayed around them from boxing gloves to home-made grenades. The colors on this League of Legends statue are bright, and an insane amount of detail was used to give collectibles an epic statue. I loved Arcane, and it is nice to see the series start to get some love in teh collectibles world and this statue is the best way to capture the love these sisters have for each other. The PureArts League of Legends: Arcane 1:6 Scale Vi & Powder Statue is priced at $375, set to release in Q2 2022, and pre-orders are live here, so act fast.

"Based on the new show Arcane, discover the sisterly bond of iconic League of Legends champions Vi & Jinx (born Powder) in our highly detailed Arcane Powder & Vi 1:6 Scale Statue. Limited to 2500 pieces worldwide, you won't want to miss your chance to add these brave fighters to your collection! Join in the magic of Hextech and follow the journey of Powder & Vi!"

WHAT'S IN THE BOX?

The Powder & Vi Statue features:

Beautifully detailed sculpt of Powder and Vi

High-quality paint application

Mixed media PVC and Resin statue

Edition size = 2500

Licensed by Riot Games

Scale: 1:6