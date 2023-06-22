Posted in: Collectibles, Replica | Tagged: dc comics, purearts, The Flash

PureArts Enters the Speed Force with New The Flash 1/1 Replica Cowl

Brig home a piece of the Scarlet Speedster as PureArts debuts their new The Flash replica cowl from the recent blockbuster film

PureArts has broken the multiverse to give DC Comics fans this brand new 1/1 replica from The Flash. The future of the DC Universe is changing as we know it, and collectors can now bring home a piece of it. Coming in at a whopping $1,199 come a 1:1 replica of Barry Allen's cowl as seen in The Flash. PureArts tapped into the Speed Force for this beauty as it features a new multi-layer structure giving fans the perfect and most accurate film replica to date. A whole LED system will be featured throughout, showing off that lightning glow when Barry activates his powers. Scarlet Speedster fans will not want to miss out on this, as the replica will be limited to only 150 pieces and will include a metal replica of Flash's ring. Pre-orders are live right here, with payment plans offered, allowing every collector to bring this piece home.

The Flash 1:1 Scale Cowl Replica Exclusive Edition







"I went back to save my parents. But instead, I completely broke the universe. – Barry Allen. Fourth in our line of DC / Batman collectibles, our movie-perfect 1:1 scale replica of The Flash's cowl raises the bar! Featuring an innovative multi-layer structure delivering a never-before-seen LED light system throughout the bright red mask. The vividly lit gold veining provides a truly electrifying accent to this piece. Fitted with a back-lit bolt emblem on the chest and removeable yellow lenses. The Flash 1/1 Cowl Replica is an undeniably unique addition to any Super Hero fans' collection. Sprint as fast as you can to pre-order PureArts' first Flash collectible!"

PRODUCT FEATURES LED detailing throughout the cowl

Multi-layer structure for movie accurate textures and translucent look

Features a white back-lit bolt emblem on chest

Includes removeable yellow lenses

Exclusive Item: The Flash ring replica**

**The Exclusive Edition is limited to 150 units and comes with a metal replica of Flash's ring that opens to reveal his iconic electric bolt emblem.

