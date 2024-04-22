Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Playmates | Tagged: hasbro, playmates, power rangers

Playmates Acquires the Power Rangers License from Hasbro for 2025

Get ready for some new Might Morphin fun as Playmates has announced that they are gaining the licensing rights for the Power Rangers

Article Summary Playmates Toys acquires global Power Rangers license from Hasbro for 2025.

Collection to include figures, blasters, plush, and more, excluding Asia.

Power Rangers fans anticipate diverse range beyond Mighty Morphin.

Playmates known for TMNT toys, hinting at potential vintage Power Rangers reissues.

Get ready for some new Morphin' collectibles, as Playmates Toys has acquired the global licensing agreement for Power Rangers from Hasbro. That is right; it has been pretty quiet from Hasbro for their Power Rangers line, and now we know why. The Lighting Collection is officially dead unless Playmates is resurrecting the hit 6" figure line. The company behind the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles figures is now entering the Morphin Grid with this announcement as they will be making action figures, blasters, plush, role play, vehicles, and accessories. It is unclear what will be created just yet, but all will be revealed in 2025 with Playmates' new "kid-targeted" set of collectibles.

As a Power Rangers fan, this is some interesting moves done by Hasbro, and hopefully, it is not a whole line just focused on the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers. The Lighting Collection was pretty popular at Hasbro, but they didn't listen to what the fans wanted. Playmates is an interesting choice, though, as they are mainly TMNT-focused, with plenty of focus on vintage releases. It would not be surprising to see some vintage rerelease arrive from Playmates when this line kicks off in 2025. Those Bandai figures are classic, simple, and right up the alley with what Playmates likes to dish out. Only time will tell what they have cooking, but it is nice to know that the Power Rangers legacy will live on. Fans can check out a quick glimpse at the Hasbro announcement below, with the full reveal found right on the Hasbro Newsroom.

Hasbro Goves the Power Rangers Keys to Playmates

"Hasbro, a leading toy and game company, today announced a global licensing agreement with Playmates Toys, a global toy design, development, marketing and distribution company, to produce and distribute POWER RANGERS product. Playmates is debuting its first RANGERS collection with a kid targeted MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS toy line in 2025."

"As part of the agreement, Playmates holds licensing rights to develop additional cross-category POWER RANGERS products, including action figures, blasters, plush, role play, vehicles and accessories. The deal encompasses global distribution across all regions excluding Asia."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!