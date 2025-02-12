Posted in: Collectibles, Statue | Tagged: Assassin's Creed Shadows, purearts

PureArts Reveals New Assassin's Creed Shadows Naoe 1/8 Scale Statue

Coming to life from the upcoming Ubisoft video game, Assassin’s Creed Shadows a new set of statues are arriving from PureArts

PureArts continues to witness events of the past as they sign into the Animus once more for a new Assassin Creed collectible. Naoe is our newest hero and is the female shinobi that will be introduced in the upcoming Assassin's Creed Shadows game. She represents the more stealth and agility side of the game's dual-character system. As a member of the Assassin Brotherhood, Naoe specializes in silent kills, quick movements, and infiltration tactics, contrasting the secondary playable character Yasuke, who focuses on brute force.

Taking place in the late Sengoku period, players will be ready to dive into a new Assassin's Creed story and PureArts is bringing Naoe to life with her very own 1/8 scale statue. Standing 11" tall, the Assassin's Creed: Shadows statue showcases this shinobi in a Ko Gasumi stance on a tench rooftop. She is materializing in from the Animus, and PureArts highlights this with a nice LED effect. Statues for both Naoe and Yasuke are on their way, with both being highly detailed and capturing their default outfits from the game. Pre-orders are already live on PureArts for $119 with a Q4 2025 release date.

"Fierce shinobi Assassin and protagonist of Assassin's Creed Shadows Naoe stands in a Ko Gasumi stance ready to defend her people atop an intricate tenshu rooftop. The quintessential PureArts animus-LED effect representing the bridge between past and present materializes from Naoe's right side. Standing at 11 inches tall, the Animus Naoe 1/8 Scale Statue is the perfect size to light up any Assassin's Creed fans' set up! The Animus Naoe PVC Statue connects to the Animus Yasuke 1/8 Scale Statue to create an epic diorama!"

PRODUCT HIGHLIGHTS

Detailed PVC Statue of Naoe from Assassin's Creed Shadows

Highly detailed tenshu rooftop base

LED-lit Animus effect

PRODUCT DETAILS

Licensed by Ubisoft

Scale: 1/8

Material: PVC

Availability: Worldwide

USB-C powered

Shipping: Q4 2025

