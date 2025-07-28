Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends, x-men

Lightning Strikes with New and Exclusive Marvel Legends X-Men Storm

Coming out of San Diego Comic Con 2025 some brand new Marvel Legends collectibles are coming soon from Hasbro like Storm

Article Summary Marvel Legends reveals an exclusive X-Men Storm figure inspired by the Uncanny X-Men #230 black suit.

This Storm action figure features a new head sculpt, fabric cape, and lightning effect hands.

Available only at Target, collectors can add this retro Storm to their Marvel Legends collections.

Pre-orders for Storm’s Target exclusive begin soon, with the figure slated for Fall 2025 release.

Storm made her first appearance in Marvel Comics with Giant-Sized X-Men #1, back in 1975. Ororo Monroe is a powerful Omega-Level mutant who can control the weather and has been an important member of the team ever since. Since then, she has become a god, taking on a role with the Avengers, and even married Black Panther for a short time. Storm has had plenty of costumed looks over the past decades, one of which made its debut in The Uncanny X-Men #230 in a glorious splash page, showing off her new slick black costume.

Hasbro is now adding these black thunderbolt designs to their Marvel Legends catalog with a brand new and retailer-exclusive figure. Releasing only at Target, collectors can add Storm to their X-Men Retro collection with this new card back figure that features a new head sculpt, fabric cape, and lightning hands. It does not look like the new Marvel Legends female body was used for this release, but the figure still looks incredible. Pre-orders are set to arrive in the future on Target, but this electric X-Men is set for a Fall 2025 release.

Marvel Legends Retro – X-Men Storm (Black Suit) – Target Exclusive

"From their new headquarters in the Australian Outback, Storm leads the X-Men using her mutant weather-controlling abilities to combat foes opposed to Professor Xavier's dream of mutants co-existing with humans. Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with the Hasbro Marvel Legends Storm figure! Detailed to look like the character's appearance in Marvel's X-Men comics, this collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs."

"This Marvel action figure set comes with 4 accessories, including 2 alternate fists, and 2 hands with lightning effects plus a soft goods cape. Hasbro Marvel action figures' 6-inch scale make them great for posing and displaying in fans' collections. Reimagine comics-inspired scenes on your shelf with Marvel Legends action figures and Marvel collectibles (each sold separately, subject to availability)."

